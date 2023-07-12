Submit Release
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports June 2023 Assets Under Management

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of June 30, 2023 totaled $143.0 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $69.1 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM¹ accounted for $73.9 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY²  
   
As of June 30, 2023 – ($ Millions)  
Growth Team  
Global Opportunities $   21,352
Global Discovery 1,459
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 12,370
U.S. Small-Cap Growth 3,405
Global Equity Team  
Global Equity 392
Non-U.S. Growth 13,360
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 7,192
China Post-Venture 165
U.S. Value Team  
Value Equity 3,804
U.S. Mid-Cap Value 2,833
Value Income 11
International Value Team  
International Value 36,599
International Explorer 187
Global Value Team  
Global Value 23,647
Select Equity 327
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team  
Sustainable Emerging Markets 873
Credit Team  
High Income 7,970
Credit Opportunities 182
Floating Rate 46
Developing World Team  
Developing World 3,572
Antero Peak Group  
Antero Peak 2,648
Antero Peak Hedge 481
EMsights Capital Group  
Global Unconstrained 27
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 75
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 12
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $  142,989
¹ Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
² AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $56 million.
 

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.


