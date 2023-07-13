Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,450 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,643 in the last 365 days.

Catalis and Delaware Department of Labor Partner to Transform Unemployment Insurance Claims

Catalis Logo

Best-in-class Solution Will Streamline Unemployment Process and Reduce Fraud

Catalis is excited for the opportunity to work with DE DOL to ensure the citizens of Delaware receive quality, timely, and equitable determinations once they file a UI claim.”
— Tom Kusnirik, Director of Business Development and Delivery
ALPHARETTA, GA, USA, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Delaware Department of Labor (DE DOL) has selected On Point Technology by Catalis, LLC for transforming the state’s unemployment compensation system. Catalis and DE DOL will implement the OPTimum Resolve platform to streamline the Unemployment Insurance (UI) adjudication process, maximize staff efficiency, and improve the experience for both claimants and employers.

Delaware joins 12 other states utilizing On Point’s best-in-class UI benefit solutions. “We at DE DOL are excited to partner with On Point Technology,” says DE DOL Director Darryl Scott. “On Point Technology brings both trusted software and tremendous program knowledge to assist us in taking our UI Adjudication process to the next level.”

OPTimum Resolve is ushering in a new era for state workforce agencies to manage adjudication workflow and backlogs. “Catalis is excited for the opportunity to work with DE DOL to ensure the citizens of Delaware receive quality, timely, and equitable determinations once they file a UI claim,” says Tom Kusnirik, Director of Business Development and Delivery. “Resolve will provide Delaware with the most efficient and streamlined process available in the U.S.,” added Kusnirik.

The OPTimum Resolve platform includes many key features to support state transformation efforts, including tools for claimant and employer outreach, self-service portals, rapid recommendations, determination correspondence, and crossmatch capabilities for issue detection. The innovative system also promotes transparency, equity, and consistency while preventing fraud and human error. To learn more about how Catalis’ OPTimum Resolve can reduce backlogs, optimize resources, target fraud, and better serve the unemployed, click here.

About Catalis
Catalis is the transformational SaaS and integrated payments partner powering all levels and sizes of government – municipal, county, state, and federal. With deep expertise, a proven track record, and innovative digital solutions, Catalis has empowered public servants across the US and Canada to transform government and engage citizens. For more information, visit www.catalisgov.com. Catalis serves state labor and unemployment insurance agencies through On Point Technology, a division of Catalis Regulatory & Compliance, LLC.

Eric Johnson, EVP Government & Legal Affairs
Catalis
+1 612-309-7111
eric.johnson@catalisgov.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Catalis and Delaware Department of Labor Partner to Transform Unemployment Insurance Claims

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Politics, Technology, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more