Catalis and Delaware Department of Labor Partner to Transform Unemployment Insurance Claims
Best-in-class Solution Will Streamline Unemployment Process and Reduce Fraud
Catalis is excited for the opportunity to work with DE DOL to ensure the citizens of Delaware receive quality, timely, and equitable determinations once they file a UI claim.”ALPHARETTA, GA, USA, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Delaware Department of Labor (DE DOL) has selected On Point Technology by Catalis, LLC for transforming the state’s unemployment compensation system. Catalis and DE DOL will implement the OPTimum Resolve platform to streamline the Unemployment Insurance (UI) adjudication process, maximize staff efficiency, and improve the experience for both claimants and employers.
— Tom Kusnirik, Director of Business Development and Delivery
Delaware joins 12 other states utilizing On Point’s best-in-class UI benefit solutions. “We at DE DOL are excited to partner with On Point Technology,” says DE DOL Director Darryl Scott. “On Point Technology brings both trusted software and tremendous program knowledge to assist us in taking our UI Adjudication process to the next level.”
OPTimum Resolve is ushering in a new era for state workforce agencies to manage adjudication workflow and backlogs. “Catalis is excited for the opportunity to work with DE DOL to ensure the citizens of Delaware receive quality, timely, and equitable determinations once they file a UI claim,” says Tom Kusnirik, Director of Business Development and Delivery. “Resolve will provide Delaware with the most efficient and streamlined process available in the U.S.,” added Kusnirik.
The OPTimum Resolve platform includes many key features to support state transformation efforts, including tools for claimant and employer outreach, self-service portals, rapid recommendations, determination correspondence, and crossmatch capabilities for issue detection. The innovative system also promotes transparency, equity, and consistency while preventing fraud and human error. To learn more about how Catalis’ OPTimum Resolve can reduce backlogs, optimize resources, target fraud, and better serve the unemployed, click here.
About Catalis
Catalis is the transformational SaaS and integrated payments partner powering all levels and sizes of government – municipal, county, state, and federal. With deep expertise, a proven track record, and innovative digital solutions, Catalis has empowered public servants across the US and Canada to transform government and engage citizens. For more information, visit www.catalisgov.com. Catalis serves state labor and unemployment insurance agencies through On Point Technology, a division of Catalis Regulatory & Compliance, LLC.
