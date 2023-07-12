ZimVie to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 2, 2023

/EIN News/ -- WESTMINSTER, Colo., July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZimVie Inc. (Nasdaq: ZIMV), a global life sciences leader in the dental and spine markets, announced it will report financial results for the second quarter 2023 after market close on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. Company management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



Those interested in listening to the conference call should register online here. Participants are encouraged to register more than 15 minutes before the start of the call. A replay of the webcast will be available at investor.zimvie.com.

About ZimVie

ZimVie is a global life sciences leader in the dental and spine markets that develops, manufactures, and delivers a comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a wide range of spine pathologies and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures. In March 2022 the company became an independent, publicly traded spin-off of the dental and spine business units of Zimmer Biomet to breathe new life, dedicated energy, and strategic focus to its portfolio of trusted brands and products. From its headquarters in Westminster, Colorado, and additional facilities around the globe, the company serves customers in over 70 countries worldwide with a robust offering of dental and spine solutions including differentiated product platforms supported by extensive clinical evidence. For more information about ZimVie, please visit us at www.ZimVie.com. Follow @ZimVie on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

