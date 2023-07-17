Vedette Finance CEO Tarek Anthony Jabre develops on new film slate
CEO Tarek Anthony Jabre is the Founder of Vedette Finance, a premier film development and finance company, offering a worldwide network in finance and talent.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CEO Tarek Anthony Jabre is the Founder of Vedette Finance, a premier film development and finance company, with a wide range of worldwide networks in finance and talent.
Tarek Anthony Jabre founded Vedette Finance, and its Feature Film division, in 2012, which is based in Los Angeles. Before entering the film industry, Tarek Anthony Jabre received a Bachelor’s of Art in French with Business Management, at Royal Holloway, University of London, and, hereafter pursued a career in finance, previously based in London, Paris, and Geneva. He has worked alongside firms, including, UBS, Credit Suisse, Credit Agricole, Merrill Lynch, and Prudential Bache - which involved portfolio management, dealing with private clients’ funds, and FX currency trading.
Currently, Tarek Anthony Jabre’s film fund at Vedette Finance continues to increase in size; adding a diverse range of film projects to its slate, that are produced in all stages of development.
Some of the films that Tarek Anthony Jabre has previously produced, include, The Angriest Man in Brooklyn (Robin Williams, Mila Kunis, Melissa Leo, Peter Dinklage); Heist (Robert De Niro, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Dave Bautista); The Face of an Angel (Kate Beckinsale, Cara Delevingne, Daniel Bruhl); Aftermath (Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maggie Grace, Scoot McNairy); and Martin Scorsese’s Silence (Liam Neeson, Andrew Garfield, Adam Driver).
Most recently completed productions include, A Violent Man, which was Ross McCall’s directorial debut, starring Craig Fairbass, Stephen Odubola, and Jason Flemyng. And, also BAFTA nominated film, Boiling Point, starring Stephen Graham, Vinette Robinson, Ray Panthaki, and Hannah Walters.
Currently, Tarek Anthony Jabre is in development on the Feature Film, Pony. He is producing alongside Bob Cooper, of Landscape Entertainment. The project is about a working-class single father's world, shattered by the unsolved murder of his only son, and will stop at nothing to find his son’s killers. In the process he finds the strength to forgive, and become a better person.
About Vedette Finance
Vedette Finance is a top-tier film development and finance company. Its film fund has grown in liquidity, intellectual property, and private assets.
