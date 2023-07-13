Measure Protocol hires new Chief Revenue Officer, Christie Hartbarger
Consumer intelligence company continues to expand with addition of experienced sales and growth expert to executive team
I feel extremely fortunate to have landed at Measure, working alongside former co-workers who have built a truly revolutionary platform with game-changing consumer intelligence. ”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Measure Protocol has added Christie Hartbarger as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), a new role for the consumer intelligence company. As CRO, Hartbarger will use her decades of experience in technology sales, recruiting and team leadership both for direct sales initiatives and to help achieve the company’s overall expansion goals, including the upcoming launch of its new SaaS platform. A key member of Measure’s executive team, she will be expanding the U.S. sales team and creating vertical client teams to better serve both new and existing customers.
— Christie Hartbarger, Chief Revenue Office, Measure Protocolr
“As we continue to grow rapidly, having someone of Christie’s caliber and expertise on our team is critical to achieve our aggressive future plans,” said Owen Hanks, CEO and co-founder of Measure. “Her thoughtful and experienced approach to growing sales and growing teams, plus her enthusiasm and ability to think outside the box, will be invaluable. Already, she has become an integral part of our leadership team, and we’re looking forward to what the future holds.”
A veteran ad tech sales executive, Hartbarger has had the privilege of building teams, driving revenue and creating structure around new product launches for companies such as CBS Interactive, Time Inc. and YuMe. Prior to joining Measure Protocol, her passion for mentoring and connecting people led her into a successful six year tenure at Strategy Source as a recruiter and coach. Based in Chicago, she is on the Media Advisory Board for Sandy Hook Promise and is part of the mentoring program at CIMA.
Hartbarger said, "I feel extremely fortunate to have landed at Measure, working alongside former co-workers who have built a truly revolutionary platform with game-changing consumer intelligence. We have a caring, wicked smart and dedicated team who love working with our clients to solve meaningful problems. I am fully energized after my first few weeks here and look forward to working with the team to grow this company."
As CRO, Hartbarger will be instrumental in helping Measure meet increased demand for its products and services among the world’s most data-rich companies, many of which already depend on the company’s data to drive critical business decisions around product development, marketing and consumer expansion.
About Measure Protocol
Measure is a consumer intelligence company that takes the pulse of the digital consumer, providing on-demand access to clean and authentic behavioral data for making informed product and marketing decisions. Using proprietary digital behavior detection technology and machine learning, Measure captures true digital consumer behavior and converts their permissioned digital data into easily digestible data sets. The world’s leading consumer-led companies use Measure’s data to stay competitive and drive customer engagement and growth. Measure won the 2022 MRS Award for Best Technology Innovation, and the 2020 Quirk’s Technology Impact Award, and is an alumnus of the Creative Destruction Lab’s Innovation program. Measureprotocol.com @measureprotocol
