FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

WEDNESDAY, JULY 12, 2023

CONTACT: Jon Lanier, NCDA&CS general counsel

919-707-3010; jonathan.lanier@ncagr.gov

Board of Agriculture will meet July 17

RALEIGH – The N.C. Board of Agriculture will hold a meeting Monday, July 17, at 1 p.m. at the Steve Troxler Agricultural Sciences Center in Raleigh.

The board will take up the following items:

Final Adoption Request for the Animal Shelter Support Fund Rules (02NCAC 52J .0901, ,0902, .0902, .0904)

Proposed Rule Amendment - Rabbit Importation Rule (02 NCAC 52B ,0214)

Industry Updates from Board Members

Other Business

A copy of the agenda is online at www.ncagr.gov/paffairs/documents/MABdofAgfin7-17-23.pdf

About the Board of Agriculture

The Board of Agriculture is a policymaking body that adopts regulations for many of the programs administered by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Members are appointed by the governor. The Commissioner of Agriculture serves as chairman of the board.

