Board of Agriculture will meet July 17
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
WEDNESDAY, JULY 12, 2023
|CONTACT:
|
Jon Lanier, NCDA&CS general counsel
RALEIGH – The N.C. Board of Agriculture will hold a meeting Monday, July 17, at 1 p.m. at the Steve Troxler Agricultural Sciences Center in Raleigh.
The board will take up the following items:
- Final Adoption Request for the Animal Shelter Support Fund Rules (02NCAC 52J .0901, ,0902, .0902, .0904)
- Proposed Rule Amendment - Rabbit Importation Rule (02 NCAC 52B ,0214)
- Industry Updates from Board Members
- Other Business
A copy of the agenda is online at www.ncagr.gov/paffairs/documents/MABdofAgfin7-17-23.pdf
About the Board of Agriculture
The Board of Agriculture is a policymaking body that adopts regulations for many of the programs administered by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Members are appointed by the governor. The Commissioner of Agriculture serves as chairman of the board.
