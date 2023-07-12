Payroll Outsourcing Market : Key drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities Analysis and Industry Forecast | 2032

Payroll Outsourcing Market : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2032

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global payroll outsourcing market was valued at $9.9 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $19.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031.

The report focuses on growth prospects, restraints, and trends of the payroll outsourcing industry. The study provides Porter’s five forces analysis to understand the impact of various factors, such as bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers on the payroll outsourcing industry.

Segment review

The payroll outsourcing market is segmented on the basis of type, business size, industry verticals, and region. By type, it is bifurcated into hybrid and fully outsourced. The fully outsourced segment is divided on the basis of application into payroll processing, tax filing, & tax preparation, bookkeeping & accounting, and others. The payroll processing is fragmented on the basis of component into software and services. By business size, it is segregated into small business, medium business, and large business. By industry vertical, the payroll outsourcing market is bifurcated into BFSI, consumer and industrial products, IT and telecommunication, public sector, healthcare, and others. By region, it is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The hybrid segment dominated the market

By type, the hybrid segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for around three-fourths of the global payroll outsourcing market. This is attributed to the fact that hybrid payroll outsourcing enables organizations to have control over the payroll system and only those time taking & manual jobs related to the payroll are given to the third party. However, the fully outsourced segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that owners have more time to focus on what matters most to them which helps them to maximize time saved throughout the pay period.

The large business segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2031

By business size, the large business segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 10.7% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to increase in the adoption of payroll outsourcing because of rise in complexity of the vast amount of data and need for easy processes. However, the small business segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global payroll outsourcing market. This is attributed to the rapid rise in the number of government initiatives through various digital SME campaigns.

The BFSI segment held the largest share

By industry vertical, the BFSI segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global payroll outsourcing market. This is attributed to the fact that BFSI software solutions are relied upon to develop at a critical rate owing to development in digitalization of banking exchanges and big data analytics. However, the public sector segment is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that cloud-based payroll outsourcing software can help the public sector to manage their employees' reductions and raises with more accuracy.

Europe held the largest share in 2021

By region, the global payroll outsourcing market across Europe held the lion's share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. This is attributed to rise in need for real-time data access and the growth in usage of mobile and cloud-based applications in the area. However, the market across Asia-Pacific would showcase the highest CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to the increase in disposable income due to rapid technology improvements, economies' digitalization, and government efforts. In addition, governments in the region have been emphasizing investing in IT operations regarding various industries, allowing businesses to adopt new software and services to streamline their business operations.

Key benefits for stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the payroll outsourcing market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing payroll outsourcing market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the payroll outsourcing market size segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

