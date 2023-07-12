INX CFO Renata Szkoda to Present at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The INX Digital Company, Inc. (NEO: INXD, INXATS: INX, OTCQB: INXDF) ("INX"), a US-regulated broker-dealer, ATS, and transfer agent announced today that Renata Szkoda, CFO of INX, will present live at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference , hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on July 13 at 10 a.m. EST. Specifically, Szkoda will be providing valuable insights about the company and how it enables a new era of investing in, and trading of, securities on blockchain.



“Issuing and investing in securities on blockchain is not the future, it is already here; and the new technology brings capital formation to the doorsteps of any business and enables a much closer relationship between the issuer and the investor,” said Szkoda. “I look forward to speaking among industry leaders and the greater investor community about the wealth of opportunities that exist in digital assets and tokenization.”

INX made history in 2021, when it became the first SEC-registered digital security IPO – closing with $84 million in gross proceeds from over 7,250 retail and institutional investors. 92.9 million INX Tokens were sold in the IPO.

The company has continued to pioneer the digital assets market by using the power of tokenization to successfully bridge the gap between the DeFi and TradFi worlds, including becoming the first to tokenize traditional shares of a publicly-traded company.

The Virtual Investor Conference is a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. To register to attend, visit the CALENDAR page and select the INX event. It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com . For more information about INX and the INX.One platform for regulated asset tokenization and more, visit https://www.inx.co/

About INX:

INX provides regulated trading platforms for digital securities and cryptocurrencies. With the combination of traditional markets expertise and a disruptive fintech approach, INX provides state-of-the-art solutions to modern financial problems. INX is led by an experienced and dedicated team of business, finance, and technology veterans with the shared vision of redefining the world of capital markets via blockchain technology and a disciplined regulatory approach.

About The INX Digital Company, Inc.: INX is the holding company for the INX Group, which includes regulated trading platforms for digital securities and cryptocurrencies. The INX Group's vision is to be the preferred global regulated hub for digital assets on the blockchain. The INX Group's overall mission is to bring communities together and empower them with financial innovation. Our journey started with our initial public token offering of the INX Token in which we raised US$84 million. The INX Group is shaping the blockchain asset industry through its willingness to work in a regulated environment with oversight from regulators like the SEC and FINRA.

In addition to operating two regulated trading platforms for blockchain assets, INX's interdealer broker, I.L.S. Brokers, plans to offer non-deliverable cryptocurrency forwards to Tier-1 banks in the future. For more information, please visit the INX Group website here.

