(SPAC) Special Purpose Acquisition Investigation: PRCH, LVOX, BOXD, PWP, Contact Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of law in connection with the following special purpose acquisition companies ("SPACs"):



Porch.com f/k/a PropTech Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCH)

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Crescent Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: LVOX)

Boxed, Inc. f/k/a Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp (NYSE: BOXD)

Perella Weinberg Partners f/k/a Fintech Acquisition Corporation IV (NASDAQ: PWP)

Porch.com f/k/a PropTech Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCH):

Shareholders who purchased PropTech Acquisition Corporation and continue to hold their shares are encouraged to submit their information by following the link below:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/porch-com-proptech-acquisition

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Crescent Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: LVOX):

Shareholders who purchased Crescent Acquisition Corporation and continue to hold their shares are encouraged to submit their information by following the link below:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/livevox-holdings-inc-crescent-acquisition

Boxed, Inc. f/k/a Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp (NYSE: BOXD):

Shareholders who purchased Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp and continue to hold their shares are encouraged to submit their information by following the link below:

https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/BoxedIncFkaSevenOaksAcquisitionCorp

Perella Weinberg Partners f/k/a Fintech Acquisition Corporation IV (NASDAQ: PWP):

Shareholders who purchased Fintech Acquisition Corporation IV and continue to hold their shares are encouraged to submit their information by following the link below:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/perella-weinberg-partners-fintech-acquisition

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. Johnson Fistel seeks to recover losses incurred due to violations of federal securities laws. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.