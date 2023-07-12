Les Dennis joins Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management, Expanding Practice to Ocean City, MD

[Lester's] mission to provide personal attention in getting to know each clients’ financial goals, then execute a meaningful wealth management experience makes him a great fit for Seventy2 Capital.” — Tom Fautrel, President & Co-Founder, Seventy2 Capital

BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management, a client-centered, fast growing, independent wealth management practice headquartered in the Washington – Baltimore region, announced today that Les Dennis is joining their practice as a Senior Vice President. While Les will be the first team member working out of Ocean City, Maryland, he serves clients from Maine to Florida.

“We are so excited to welcome Les to the team, and to grow our business into a new market,” said Tom Fautrel, President of Seventy2 Capital. “His mission to provide personal attention in getting to know each clients’ financial goals, then execute a meaningful wealth management experience makes him the perfect fit for Seventy2 Capital.”

Les has over twenty-five years of experience in the investment management industry. Prior to joining Seventy2 Capital, he served as a financial advisor at Merrill Lynch, Wells Fargo Advisors, and BB&T Investments (now Truist). Committed to professional development, he is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certificant, awarded by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc., as well as Chartered Financial Consultant® and Chartered Life Underwriter® from American College.

When asked about his new role, Les stated “I look forward to the opportunity to expand my offerings to clients. Joining Seventy2 Capital enables me to consider more solutions so that I can find those that best fit my clients’ needs.”



About Seventy2 Capital

Seventy2 Capital is a full-service, independent wealth management practice committed to supporting individuals, families, and business owners to achieve their financial goals. We are passionate about the work we do for our clients. We form a deep understanding of our client’s goals and values and then develop and implement customized strategies that fit those objectives. We have been recognized as one of the 2022 Forbes Top Wealth Management Teams - High Net Worth in the United States and 2023 Barron’s Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams. Visit Seventy2Capital.com.

The Forbes Top Wealth Management Teams rating algorithm is based on the previous year’s industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue, and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC. Investment performance is not a criterion. Self-completed survey was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria. High Net Worth designates advisors whose account sizes are typically under $10mm, though may have accounts with higher amounts.

The Barron’s Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams are evaluated on a range of factors for the Financial Advisor and their team, who specialize in serving individuals and families. Factors included in the ratings include their previous year’s size and shape, the regulatory records and credentials of their members, and the resources they have at their disposal to serve their client bases. Self-completed questionnaire was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria.

