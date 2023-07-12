Project Invent Welcomes New Board President & Chair, Babak Mostaghimi
Dr. Babak Mostaghimi Empowered as Board Chair & President to Support Project Invent's Expansion and Mission Fulfillment Across America
Project Invent is a fantastic resource for educators and an incredible program for young learners. Let's work to fulfill our mission and scale this great work across America.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Project Invent, a national education nonprofit empowering middle and high school students to invent for social good, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Babak Mostaghimi as Board President & Chair. Dr. Mostaghimi will succeed founding Board President & Chair Aragon Burlingham.
— Dr. Babak Mostaghimi
“I’ve been honored to serve Project Invent as Board President & Chair since its inception,” said outgoing President Aragon Burlingham. “Project Invent has seen incredible growth and success in its first 5 years. As we move into the next 5 years and beyond, I’m thrilled to see passionate and innovative leaders such as Babak take the helm. I look forward to continuing to serve Project Invent as a board member and working to build a generation of fearless, compassionate problem solvers.”
Babak is an educator and education systems entrepreneur. He serves as the Assistant Superintendent for Elementary Education & Student Support for Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS), where he focuses on ensuring high quality student learning experiences, supporting effective innovation, and executing GCPS' continuous quality improvement strategy. In Gwinnett, Babak has led the creation of an ecosystem for early learning supporting nearly 60,000 students, the development of a PK-12 artificial intelligence and future readiness embedded learning model, and the continued work of instructional improvement for all students. He is an advocate for high quality, future readiness learning for all students.
“Project Invent is a fantastic resource for educators and an incredible program for young learners,” said Babak. “As a board member for the past year, I’ve seen firsthand the potential and opportunities not just for Project Invent, but for students and educators across the country. I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve as Board President & Chair and look forward to supporting Project Invent’s staff and board as we work to fulfill our mission and scale this great work across America.”
“I am incredibly grateful to Aragon for his wisdom, generosity, and leadership as Project Invent’s founding Board President & Chair,” said Jax Chaudhry, Project Invent’s Executive Director. “Aragon is an amazing resource to Project Invent and I am looking forward to continuing to work with him in his new capacity as a board member.” Chaudhry continued “I am absolutely thrilled to have Babak stepping into the Board President & Chair position. His track record of visionary leadership in the field of education is a boon for Project Invent as we develop new opportunities with schools and districts to help build 21st-century skills for young learners.”
Babak holds a Doctorate in Education Leadership (Ed.L.D.) and a Masters in Public Policy concentrating in Human Resources, Labor, and Education from Harvard University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics and International Relations from Johns Hopkins University.
About Project Invent
Founded in 2018 in Palo Alto, California, Project Invent empowers students with 21st-century skills to succeed individually and impact globally, through invention. Our goal is to create a generation of fearless, compassionate problem solvers. The Project Invent program trains and supports teachers through a year-long fellowship to bring design-thinking, engineering, and entrepreneurship skills to students. Through Project Invent, students solve real-world problems and classrooms move from test-taking to change-making. For more information, visit projectinvent.org
Denisha Martin
Project Invent
+1 510-371-5822
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube