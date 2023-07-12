PV Power to produce about 7.838 billion kWh in the last six months

VIETNAM, July 12 - HÀ NỘI — The PetroVietnam Power Corporation (PV Power) sets a target of generating of about 7.838 billion kWh and revenue of VNĐ11.63 trillion (US$490.7 million) in the remaining six months of this year.

To accomplish these goals, PV Power continues to deploy solutions to meet the demand for electricity mobilisation; manage production operation, maintenance and repair of power plants, ensure high availability, maximum mobilisation of capacity, safety and efficiency; continue to implement the procedures related to the projects of Nhơn Trạch 3 and Nhơn Trạch 4, LNG gas power plant, and Luang Prabang hydropower plant.

At the recent meeting between Việt Nam Oil and Gas Group (PVN) and PV Power, PVN General Director Lê Mạnh Hùng pointed out that this was a rather difficult goal, so to accomplish these goals, PV Power needed to calculate specifically the allocation of output for each plant, ready to put unit 1 of Vũng Áng Thermal Power Plant into operation within this month, strictly control the time of maintenance and overhaul of Cà Mau Power Plants 1&2 and Nhơn Trạch 2.

In addition, departments of PVN such as oil and gas exploitation, gas and petrochemical industry, and market trade need to calculate the most optimal gas source for PV Power's power plants in East and Southwest region on the basis of co-ordination with nitrogenous plants to balance the use of gas sources; and arrange coal sources for power generation.

In addition, departments of market trade, electricity and renewable energy, and the legal - inspection need to review regulations related to commercial issues and power purchase and sale contracts between PV Power and EVN to solve existing problems on debts of EVN as well as solve difficulties in cash flow balance during the current difficult time.

Up to now, the total amount owed by EVN is approximately VNĐ13 trillion.

Head of the Planning Department of PV Power Nguyễn Đình Thi said that PV Power's total electricity output reached 8.310 billion kWh in the first six months of this year, exceeding 7 per cent of the plan.

Total revenue of PV Power is estimated at VNĐ16.56 trillion, exceeding 12 per cent of the plan.

This is the result achieved through the policy of developing an action plan, identifying solutions and key tasks, directing and mastering the implementation of the whole corporation; especially focusing on urgent tasks related to input and output of electricity production, investment in new gas power projects, public debt recovery proposed by PV Power's board of directors at the beginning of the year.

However, in the first six months of the year, a number of plants failed to achieve the contracted power output assigned due to many objective reasons. Hydroelectric power plants are in short supply of water, and gas sources are also in short supply.

At the same time, the mobilisation of DO oil during the peak power mobilisation period caused many problems such as cost increase, maintenance and repair of equipment and machinery. In addition, unit 1 at Vũng Áng 1 Thermal Power Plant has encountered a problem. — VNS