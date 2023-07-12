Railway sector’s revenue up 17% in H1

VIETNAM, July 12 - HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Railways Corporation (VNR) has revealed that its total revenue topped VNĐ3.7 trillion (US$156.4 million) in the first six months of this year, up 17 per cent year-on-year.

Of the total, the combined revenue of the VNR’s two affiliates - the Hà Nội Railway Transport Joint Stock Company (Haraco) and the Sài Gòn Railway Transport Joint Stock Company (Saratrans) - is estimated at VNĐ2.5 trillion, up 18 per cent year-on-year, with direct takings from transportation activities reaching more than VNĐ1.9 trillion, up 25 per cent.

While passenger transport grew strongly with a turnover of more than VNĐ1.2 trillion, a year-on-year increase of 83 per cent, freight transportation dropped sharply, to just VNĐ824 billion, equal to about 80 per cent of that in the same period last year.

According to the VNR, the railway sector has implemented many solutions to promote transport.

Regarding passenger transport, the number of trains and train schedules have been adjusted to suit passengers’ needs, with a focus on short-distance sections of high travel demand such as Hà Nội to Thanh Hóa, Vinh, Đồng Hới, Huế and Đà Nẵng and vice versa, and HCM City to Nha Trang, Phan Thiết and Đà Nẵng and vice versa.

The task of completing the plan in the last six months of the year has seen many difficulties and challenges, said Đặng Sỹ Mạnh, chairman of the Members' Council of VNR.

The construction of projects to renovate and upgrade the North-South railway had affected the rate of trains leaving and arriving on time, while the rainy season in the last six months of the year will greatly affect operations and transportation.

The Commission for Management of State Capital at Enterprises has set business targets for Vietnam Railways Corporation (VRN) in 2023 with a total revenue of VNĐ6.5 trillion ($275 million) and an after-tax profit of VNĐ3 billion. This is an ambitious goal after a loss of VNĐ130 billion in 2022.

However, the representative from the State-owned corporation said the assigned tasks are within its reach. — VNS