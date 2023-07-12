Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,577 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,257 in the last 365 days.

Vietnam Airlines transports fresh lychee to 7 countries in Europe, Asia

VIETNAM, July 12 - HÀ NỘI — The volume of the fresh lychee exports transported by Vietnam Airlines flights in May, June and the beginning of July increased by 200 per cent over the same period last year.

The airline reported that it had transported nearly 90 tonnes of the fruit to the UK, France, Germany, Japan, Malaysia, Laos, and Cambodia this summer.

For the domestic market, the national flag carrier also transported nearly 1,300 tonnes.

The results were achieved thanks to effective coordination between farmers, exporters and Vietnam Airlines' air logistics system.

In the coming time, the carrier will continue coordinating with localities and businesses to bring Vietnamese agricultural products and brands to the international market, it said. — VNS

You just read:

Vietnam Airlines transports fresh lychee to 7 countries in Europe, Asia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more