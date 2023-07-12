Vietnam Airlines transports fresh lychee to 7 countries in Europe, Asia

VIETNAM, July 12 - HÀ NỘI — The volume of the fresh lychee exports transported by Vietnam Airlines flights in May, June and the beginning of July increased by 200 per cent over the same period last year.

The airline reported that it had transported nearly 90 tonnes of the fruit to the UK, France, Germany, Japan, Malaysia, Laos, and Cambodia this summer.

For the domestic market, the national flag carrier also transported nearly 1,300 tonnes.

The results were achieved thanks to effective coordination between farmers, exporters and Vietnam Airlines' air logistics system.

In the coming time, the carrier will continue coordinating with localities and businesses to bring Vietnamese agricultural products and brands to the international market, it said. — VNS