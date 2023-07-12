US state governor leads delegation to Việt Nam to promote trade

VIETNAM, July 12 - HCM CITY — A visiting delegation from the US’s Nebraska state led by Governor Jim Pillen visited MM Mega Market in HCM City’s Thủ Đức City on July 11 to learn about what Vietnamese customers look for at the grocery store and distribution networks in Việt Nam.

Other members of the team include Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Sherry Vinton, Chancellor Joanne Li of the University of Nebraska – Omaha and agribusiness executives, academics, and government representatives.

Bruno Jousselin, managing director of MM Mega Market Vietnam, and his staff shed light on the requirements of Vietnamese people and the prices they are willing to pay.

The delegation also had the opportunity to try some agricultural products, including durian, and was quite interested in the taste of Vietnamese fruits.

They also attended a food demonstration by MM chef brand ambassador Steven Long mainly with ingredients from Nebraska.

Pillen said: “We are in the centre of the United States and agriculture drives our entire economy.”

“Our objective is to help Nebraska businesses and companies make connections in the Vietnamese market. Nebraska has been able to cultivate some great relationships with quality Vietnamese businesses in the last several years, and we are hoping to expand upon that.

“Getting to visit MM Mega Market is a real treat. It is very informative to learn about what the Vietnamese customers are looking for at the grocery store and for us to see how our products are displayed. Understanding the two will allow us to cater more specifically to the desires of the Vietnamese consumers.”

The delegation has a goal of growing trade with a country that already buys goods worth almost US$1 billion from Nebraska.

"We hope to highlight beef from Nebraska, corn gluten, soybean meal and other quality agricultural products. Additionally, we will be promoting efforts to bring high-quality grain storage infrastructure from expert companies located in Nebraska to Việt Nam's fertile agricultural areas.

"Further, we have representatives from our University of Nebraska system that are looking to make connections at the Vietnam National University of Agriculture'" he said.

Nebraska is one of the biggest producers of catte, pork, dairy, corn and soybeans in the US. — VNS