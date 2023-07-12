Global Big data as a service Market

Many companies use big data to establish their business strategies, driving the market's growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Global Big Data as a Service Market Reach to USD 61.42 Billion by 2026 | Top Players Such as -AWS, Oracle and Accenture." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global big data as a service market was valued at USD 4.99 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach USD 61.42 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 36.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 303 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/879

Massive growth of big data across the globe, growing demand for real-time data analytics, surge in adoption of predictive modeling tools, and government initiatives supporting big data infrastructures drive the growth of the global big data as a service market. Huge investment in IT sectors by the business is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The global Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) market is segmented on the basis of solution type, deployment model, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Based on solution type, the market is bifurcated into Hadoop-as-a-Service (HaaS), Data-as-a-Service (DaaS), and Data Analytics-as-a-Service (DAaaS). Based on deployment model, the market is divided into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. Based on organization size, the market is classified into small and medium-sized enterprise, and large enterprise. Depending on industry vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, retail and e-commerce, IT & telecom, healthcare, government, manufacturing, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/879

By solution type, the Hadoop-as-a-service segment is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 38.9% during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for HaaS among SMEs, increase in cloud-based big data services along with flexibility and agility provided by these services. However, the Data Analytics-as-a-Service segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to one-third of the market. This is due to increase in adoption of social media applications along with continuous rise in demand for advanced technologies to process high workload through the cloud.

The public cloud segment dominated the market in 2019, accounting for more than half of the market, as the initial investment required for the deployment is very less, and there are no responsibilities involved in managing the infrastructure. However, the hybrid cloud segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 40.9% during the forecast period, due to its numerous benefits such as scalability, flexibility, cost-efficiency, and security.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/879

The market across North America held the largest revenue in 2019, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market, due to presence of developed economies in the region. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 42.1% during the forecast period. This is owing to rise in number of smartphones as well as internet users and increased number of startups and well-established companies in the Asia-Pacific region.

The big data as a service market is dominated by the global Big data as a service players such as Amazon Web Services, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HP), IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Teradata Corporation, Google, Inc., and Accenture.

Buy Complete Report (303 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/d77f6ab060f17b8251a9e8b7c6a4e228

Covid-19 Impact on Market -

● The growth of the big data as a service market is expected to continue during the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak. The operations in the IT industry are carried out normally by ‘working from home’ structure. Therefore the adoption of big data as a service in its application sectors such as BFSI, e-commerce, it & telecom, healthcare, and government are carried out normally.

● On the other hand, the demand for big data as a service from sectors such as manufacturing and retail has been decreased due to the operational halt by government of all nations during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.