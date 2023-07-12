Rabid Kitten Associated with Lexington and Pickens Counties; Five People and One Pet Exposed

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

July 12, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a stray kitten with a wound of unknown origin found near Cedar Grove and Lewie roads in Gilbert, S.C. has tested positive for rabies.

The kitten resided in Lexington County from June 23, 2023, through June 25, 2023. It was taken to Pickens County on June 25, 2023. The kitten began showing neurological symptoms on July 3, 2023, and was euthanized on July 5, 2023, at the recommendation of a veterinarian. This is an active and ongoing investigation. At least five people were exposed and have been referred to their health care providers. One pet cat was exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

The kitten was submitted to DHEC's laboratory for testing on July 10, 2023, and was confirmed to have rabies on July 11, 2023. If you believe you, someone you know or your pets have come in contact with this kitten or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DHEC's Public Health Columbia office at (803) 896-0620 or Upstate Greenville-Spartanburg office at (864) 372-3270 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2). If your pet is found with wounds of unknown origin, please consider that your pet may have been exposed to rabies.

Stray and feral cats serve as a significant source for rabies exposures. If pets in the area have received any unexplained injuries or have been seen interacting with feral cats in recent weeks, please contact your veterinarian’s office.

“Keeping your pets up to date on their rabies vaccination is the easiest way to protect you and your family from this deadly virus,” said Rabies Program Team Leader Terri McCollister. “Any mammal has the ability to carry and transmit the disease to humans or pets. So, give wild and stray animals plenty of space.”

In South Carolina, rabies is most often found in wildlife such as raccoons, skunks, foxes and bats, but pets are just as susceptible to the virus. If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it.

Contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control officer or a wildlife rehabilitator.

This cat is the sixth animal from Lexington County to test positive for rabies in 2023. There have been 33 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 148 positive cases a year. In 2022, eight of the 83 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Lexington County.

Contact information for local Public Health offices is available at https://scdhec.gov/RabiesContacts. For more information on rabies, visit scdhec.gov/rabies or cdc.gov/rabies.