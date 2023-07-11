Submit Release
ICYMI: Manchin Statement on 4th Circuit Decision to Halt Construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline

Washington, DC — Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, released the below statement following a decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit to stay construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline through Jefferson National Forest. The Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 ratified and approved all necessary permits for Mountain Valley Pipeline in order for construction to resume and stated that no court shall have jurisdiction to consider further litigation of these permits.

“The law passed by Congress and signed by the President is clear — the 4th Circuit no longer has jurisdiction over Mountain Valley Pipeline’s construction permits. This new order halting construction is unlawful, and regardless of your position on the Mountain Valley Pipeline, it should alarm every American when a court ignores the law.”

