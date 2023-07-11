First Lady Abbott, Secretary Nelson Highlight Strong Economic Relationship In Stuttgart, Germany

TEXAS, July 11 - July 11, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

First Lady Cecilia Abbott and Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson yesterday held meetings with economic development partners and business leaders in Stuttgart, Baden-Württemberg, Germany. Joined by Texas Economic Development and Tourism Executive Director Adriana Cruz, this is the first stop in the economic development mission led by the First Lady and Secretary Nelson.

The First Lady and Secretary Nelson first met with executives from Mercedes-Benz at Stuttgart-Untertürkheim, Mercedes-Benz Group Headquarters, where they discussed the company's presence in Grapevine and Forth Worth, Texas, and possibilities for future collaboration. Following the meeting, First Lady Abbott, Secretary Nelson, Executive Director Cruz, and the rest of the delegation of Texas business and community partners received a tour of the Mercedes-Benz Museum.

After touring the Mercedes-Benz Museum, First Lady Abbott, joined by U.S. Consul General Thatcher Scharpf, addressed German regional business leaders at a luncheon held at the Porsche Museum. During the luncheon, co-hosted by Baden-Württemberg International and Stuttgart Region Chamber of Commerce, the First Lady highlighted Germany's strong economic relationship with Texas and extended an invitation to all attendees to visit Texas. Following the luncheon, First Lady Abbott, Secretary Nelson, Executive Director Cruz, and the Texas delegation also received a tour of the Porsche Museum.

First Lady Abbott and Secretary Nelson then held a meeting with Baden-Württemberg Minister of Economic Affairs, Labor, and Tourism Dr. Nicole Hoffmeister-Kraut to discuss the strengths of both the German and Texas economies. The First Lady, Secretary Nelson, and Minister Hoffmeister-Kraut highlighted the unique parallels between Texas and Baden-Württemberg, noting that both states serve as economic powerhouses for their respective countries and continue to lead in automotive and advanced manufacturing industries.