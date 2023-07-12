Heller Organization Leases 95% of Market Rate Units at Parkside Manor In Less than 9 Weeks
90-Unit Mixed-Income, Multi-Family developed by ZD Jasper Realty at 148-33 90th Avenue in Jamaica, Queens has only four market rate units remainingQUEENS, NY, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Parkside Manor, a dazzling new 90-unit, multi-family development at 148-33 90th Avenue in the Jamaica section of Queens, has leased 95% of its market rate residences in just over two months on the market. Developed by ZD Jasper Realty, in partnership with The Heller Organization, which was responsible for the leasing program, the 70/30 mixed-income rental property features studio- through two-bedroom apartments, including many with private terraces and balconies.
In addition to modern layouts and sophisticated finishes, each light-filled residence has floor-to-ceiling, triple-paned thermal windows, nine-foot-high ceilings, and white-oak hardwood floors atop sound-dampening acoustic mats. The stainless-steel kitchens come equipped with Samsung gas ovens, dishwashers, and microwaves, Liebherr refrigerators, Italian-style soft-close cabinets, Quartz countertops, and undermount sink and cabinet lighting. Amply sized bathrooms offer such luxurious finishes as full floor-to-ceiling tile walls and floating vanities with built-in light. The residences additionally include thermostat controlled VRF heating and air-conditioning systems.
“This building sets a new standard for the area, with generous layouts, outdoor space, and multiple amenities,” said Associate Broker Clinton Botway of The Heller Organization. “One of several ZD Jasper Realty developments in Queens, its proximity to nearby hospitals has also made it a welcome location for the many frontline workers who play an indispensable role in serving the community and now call Parkside Manor home.”
Among the amenities offered at Parkside Manor are a fully equipped fitness center, landscaped roof deck with tables and seating for residents, secured bike room, and accessory garage with 25 spaces. Located near Sutphin Blvd., the building is conveniently close to the LIRR and three blocks from public transportation.
About The Heller Organization
Founded in 1997, The Heller Organization is a full-service real estate firm with divisions specializing in the leasing of multifamily properties, and sales of residential condominium and cooperative apartments and townhouses, as well as long and short-term rentals and corporate relocations. Its commercial division represents both tenants and landlords for office and retail leasing, investment properties, development sites and/or bulk purchase opportunities.
