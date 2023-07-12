Submit Release
News Search

There were 755 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,185 in the last 365 days.

Vietnamese FM meets ASEAN Secretary-General in Jakarta

VIETNAM, July 12 -  

Jakarta – Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn met with ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn on July 11 on the sidelines of the 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-56) and related meetings in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Kao appreciated Việt Nam’s contributions to the ASEAN Community and the ASEAN Secretariat.

He expressed his hope to continue receiving the country’s support for his performance of the Secretary-General’s duties, especially in contributing to the maintenance of peace, stability, and prosperity of the ASEAN Community and to the bloc’s relations with partners.

Emphasising that Vietnam attaches importance to the role of ASEAN and the Secretary-General, Minister Son voiced his belief that under Kao’s leadership, the role of the ASEAN Secretariat will be promoted continually.

Việt Nam will coordinate closely with other ASEAN members and the Secretariat in strengthening the bloc’s cooperation mechanisms and ASEAN-led ones so that ASEAN will operate in an increasingly efficient manner and adapt to the new situation, he noted.

The official also suggested the Secretariat pay more attention to boosting substantive and effective ties with partners, thus practically helping with the solidarity, unanimity, connectivity, and centrality of ASEAN.

At the meeting, the two sides shared the view that amid the fast changing international and regional situation, to continue bringing into play the role and stature of ASEAN, the Secretariat should assist in stepping up dialogue and cooperation with partners.

Son held that to maintain the bloc’s role as a growth driver of the region in the coming decades, ASEAN should build a strong economic pillar, mobilise resources from members, and capitalise on partners’ attention to and resources for the region to foster economic, investment, and tourism partnerships, thus substantively contributing to regional development and prosperity. VNS

You just read:

Vietnamese FM meets ASEAN Secretary-General in Jakarta

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more