International Press Institute offers travel support grants for Ukrainian journalists to Europe

The International Press Institute (IPI) is offering support for Ukrainian journalists, on a rolling basis, to carry out short-term visits to Europe.

The grants will support emergency relocation, research trips, study trips or creative retreats (aimed at the development of journalistic content), attending professional conferences, summits, summer schools, workshops or a short-term exchange visit to European media.

The average grant is expected to be between 500 – 2500 USD. Amounts requested beyond this range will be considered on an individual basis.

The call is open for Ukrainian journalists, including freelancers and displaced journalists.

Applicants must have the right to leave the country, if based in Ukraine. 

Applications will be reviewed on a continuous basis, until funds are exhausted. They will be reviewed as quickly as possible and applicants should receive an answer within a few days.

Activities can be carried out until 1 December, 2023.

