Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,531 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,957 in the last 365 days.

Eurobarometer: Europeans show strong support for the EU’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

The latest Standard Eurobarometer survey, conducted in June 2023 and published on 10 July,  shows that EU citizens continue to widely approve of the measures taken by the EU to support Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. 

The survey shows that 88% of EU citizens are in favour of providing humanitarian support to people affected by the war, 86% are in favour of welcoming people fleeing the war into the EU, 75% approve the financial support to Ukraine and 72% back the economic sanctions on the Russian government, companies, and individuals.

In addition, 66% agree with banning state-owned media, such as Sputnik and Russia Today, from broadcasting in the EU, 64% support financing the purchase and supply of military equipment to Ukraine and 64% also agree with the EU granting candidate status to Ukraine, as a potential member of the EU.

All in all, 56% of the respondents are satisfied with the EU’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and 54% are satisfied with the response of their national government. EU citizens also support stronger EU defence cooperation (80%) and increased defence spending (66%).

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Eurobarometer: Europeans show strong support for the EU’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more