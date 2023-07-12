Submit Release
EU and UNDP deliver 500 cows to conflict-affected families in Azerbaijan

The United Nation Development Programme (UNDP) Azerbaijan distributed 500 cows in the conflict-affected regions of the country, with EU support.

The cattle were delivered by the European Commission Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations department. 

The cows were given to vulnerable families in the Aghjabadi and Tartar regions of Azerbaijan.

“The cattle are a much needed livelihood for the conflict-affected families,” says a Facebook post by the UNDP Azerbaijan.

The EU Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations department has been providing assistance to people in need since 1992. Its annual humanitarian budget is just over €1 billion, and it helps millions of people across the globe each year.

