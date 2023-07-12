‘Hatathon 4.0: Ukraine Heritage Edition’ invites participants and mentors – Apply by 23 July

The EU-supported hackathon called ‘Hatathon 4.0: Ukraine Heritage Edition’ (“hata” means house in Ukrainian) invites everyone wanting to make a creative or technical contribution to the preservation of Ukrainian culture, despite the ongoing war.

The hackathon will take place online from 24 to 30 July. The registration for participants (teams or individuals) and mentors is open until 23 July.

The event will consist of two parts:

Educational – which will be a training programme for beginning and experienced technology enthusiasts. It will involve theoretical lectures and workshops from Ukrainian and foreign experts for cultural and creative sector workers and technical specialists that will introduce trends and digitalisation tools.

Practical – which will involve participants developing projects, under the guidance of experts, that aim to preserve cultural heritage through advanced technologies.

The winning projects will receive a monetary reward of up to €2,000.

The hackathon is open to Ukrainian artists, directors, musicians, curators and managers of cultural programmes, figures from the cultural and creative sectors, creative industry entrepreneurs, IT specialists, marketers, and others.

‘Hatathon 4.0: Ukraine Heritage Edition’ is implemented by the EU-funded programme ‘House of Europe’, Goethe-Institut Ukraine, and Digitizing.Space, with the support of the European Union.

