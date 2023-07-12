A Comprehensive Study Exploring Drug of Abuse Testing Market: Key Players- Alere, Siemens, Biophor Diagnostics
A New Business Strategy report released by HTF MI with the title Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market Study Forecast till 2028.
HTF MI integrates History, Trends, and Forecasts to identify the highest value opportunities, cope with the most critical business challenges and transform the businesses.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market to witness a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2023-2029). The Latest Released Drug of Abuse Testing Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the Drug of Abuse Testing market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size. This report aims to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers make sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report identifies and analyses the changing dynamics and emerging trends along with the key drivers, challenges, opportunities and constraints in the Drug of Abuse Testing market. The Drug of Abuse Testing market size is estimated to increase by USD 5.89 Billion at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2029. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, the market value is pegged at USD 2.8 Billion.
— Criag Francis
The Major Players Covered in this Report: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott Laboratories Inc, Quest Diagnostics, Siemens AG, Laboratory Corporation of America (LabCorp), Danaher Corporation, United States Drug Testing Laboratories, Inc. (USDTL), Alere (Now Abbott), Agilent Technologies, Inc., LGC Limited, Randox Testing Services, Sonic Healthcare, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, Psychemedics Corporation, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Express Diagnostics Int'l, Inc (Acquired by CareHealth America Corporation), OraSure Technologies Inc, Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc, Biophor Diagnostics, Inc, Cordant Health Solutions, DrugScan, Precision Diagnostics
Download Sample Report PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/sample-report/global-drug-of-abuse-testing-market
Definition:
Drug of abuse testing, also known as substance abuse testing or toxicology testing, refers to the process of detecting and identifying the presence of drugs or their metabolites in biological specimens. It is performed to determine if an individual has used illicit drugs or misused prescription medications. Drug of abuse testing is commonly used in various settings, including workplace drug testing, forensic investigations, healthcare facilities, and rehabilitation programs.
Market Trends:
Workplace drug testing programs have become more prevalent in many industries, driven by concerns about employee safety, productivity, and legal compliance. This demand has led to the growth of the drug of abuse testing market, as employers seek reliable and accurate testing solutions to detect drug use among their workforce.
Market Drivers:
The global increase in substance abuse and addiction problems, including opioids, cannabis, amphetamines, and synthetic drugs, is driving the need for effective drug testing methods.
Get Complete Scope of Work @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/report/global-drug-of-abuse-testing-market
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
In-depth analysis of Drug of Abuse Testing market segments by Types: Cannabis/Marijuana, Opioids, Cocaine, Alcohol, LSD, Amphetamine & Methamphetamine, Others
Detailed analysis of Drug of Abuse Testing market segments by Applications: Rapid Test Kits, Assay Kits & Reagents
Major Key Players of the Market: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott Laboratories Inc, Quest Diagnostics, Siemens AG, Laboratory Corporation of America (LabCorp), Danaher Corporation, United States Drug Testing Laboratories, Inc. (USDTL), Alere (Now Abbott), Agilent Technologies, Inc., LGC Limited, Randox Testing Services, Sonic Healthcare, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, Psychemedics Corporation, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Express Diagnostics Int'l, Inc (Acquired by CareHealth America Corporation), OraSure Technologies Inc, Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc, Biophor Diagnostics, Inc, Cordant Health Solutions, DrugScan, Precision Diagnostics
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Objectives of the Report:
• -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Drug of Abuse Testing market by value and volume.
• -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Drug of Abuse Testing market.
• -To showcase the development of the Drug of Abuse Testing market in different parts of the world.
• -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Drug of Abuse Testing market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
• -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Drug of Abuse Testing market.
• -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Drug of Abuse Testing market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
The market is segmented by Application (Rapid Test Kits, Assay Kits & Reagents) by Type (Cannabis/Marijuana, Opioids, Cocaine, Alcohol, LSD, Amphetamine & Methamphetamine, Others) by Sample/Test Type (Urine, Blood, Oral Fluids, Hair, Sweat, Others) by Equipment (Immunoassay Analyzer, Chromatography Instrument, Breath Analyzer) by End users (Employment Testing, Lab based, Professional POC, Home OTC, Criminal Justice) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia).
Buy Latest Edition of Market Study Now @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/buy-now?format=1&report=4342
Key takeaways from the Drug of Abuse Testing market report:
– Detailed consideration of Drug of Abuse Testing market-particular drivers, Trends, constraints, Restraints, Opportunities, and major micro markets.
– Comprehensive valuation of all prospects and threats in the
– In-depth study of industry strategies for growth of the Drug of Abuse Testing market-leading players.
– Drug of Abuse Testing market latest innovations and major procedures.
– Favourable dip inside Vigorous high-tech and market latest trends remarkable the Market.
– Conclusive study about the growth conspiracy of Drug of Abuse Testing market for forthcoming years.
Enquire for customization in Report @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/enquiry-before-buy/global-drug-of-abuse-testing-market
Major highlights from Table of Contents:
Drug of Abuse Testing Market Study Coverage:
• It includes major manufacturers, emerging player’s growth story, and major business segments of Drug of Abuse Testing market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.
• Drug of Abuse Testing Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.
• Drug of Abuse Testing Market Production by Region Drug of Abuse Testing Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.
Key Points Covered in Drug of Abuse Testing Market Report:
• Drug of Abuse Testing Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers
• Drug of Abuse Testing Market Competition by Manufacturers
• Drug of Abuse Testing Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2023-2029)
• Drug of Abuse Testing Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2023-2029)
• Drug of Abuse Testing Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Cannabis/Marijuana, Opioids, Cocaine, Alcohol, LSD, Amphetamine & Methamphetamine, Others}
• Drug of Abuse Testing Market Analysis by Application {Rapid Test Kits, Assay Kits & Reagents}
• Drug of Abuse Testing Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Drug of Abuse Testing Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing
• Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.
Major questions answered:
• What are influencing factors driving the demand for Drug of Abuse Testing near future?
• What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Drug of Abuse Testing market growth?
• What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?
• How feasible is Drug of Abuse Testing market for long-term investment?
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, MINT, BRICS, G7, Western / Eastern Europe, or Southeast Asia. Also, we can serve you with customized research services as HTF MI holds a database repository that includes public organizations and Millions of Privately held companies with expertise across various Industry domains.
Criag Francis
HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Pvt Ltd
+1 434-322-0091
sales@htfmarketintelligence.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn