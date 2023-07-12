Aptys Reaches Milestone Facilitating FedNow® Service Availability for 70% of the Correspondents and their Respondents

Naseer Nasim, CEO, Aptys Solutions

Aptys’ new Instant Pay solution enables any FI to tap into the FedNow Service

Aptys Solutions, the leading FinTech provider of cloud-based, end-to-end, digital payment solutions to over 5,500 financial institutions, including faster and mobile payments, international and domestic wire, ACH, and image cash letter, is pleased to announce that 70% of correspondent financial institutions (FIs) in the U.S. has selected Aptys for offering the FedNow Service including liquidity and funding manager and Receive, and Send capabilities. With a strong focus on seamless integration and innovative technology, Aptys Solutions is well-positioned to support FIs in harnessing the power of the FedNow Service and real-time payments (RTP).

With the upcoming launch of the FedNow Service by the Federal Reserve, Aptys Solutions demonstrates its unwavering dedication to assisting FIs in capitalizing on this innovative payment rail—providing FIs with a simplified and efficient path to leverage this groundbreaking payment network. Through open APIs and advanced integration capabilities, the company enables FIs to seamlessly integrate their core system into Aptys Solutions and the FedNow Service, enhancing their competitive advantage and customer experience.

Key highlights of Aptys’ FedNow Service capabilities include:

• End-to-End instant payment capabilities: Aptys can meet any need a FI may have to participate and offer instant payments through the FedNow Service including:

o Receive: Receive transactions from the FedNow Service and post in real-time to your core for immediate funds availability.

o Send: Originate and send transactions to the FedNow Service through Aptys’ service, including mobile origination, browser-based origination, and 3rd-party origination and processing through open APIs.

o Settlement: Manage your Fed account settlement and liquidity effectively using Aptys’ tools.

• Integration with any Core system: Aptys’ open API architecture facilitates seamless integration with any core banking system. Aptys’ Instant Pay solution ensures a smooth transition to the FedNow Service without disrupting current workflows.

• Gateway connection: Aptys offers a secure and reliable gateway connection to the FedNow Service and RTP. Aptys’ Instant Pay solution enables FIs to send, receive and manage instant payments in real-time, ensuring the fastest and most efficient transaction processing.

• Faster payments enabled mobile app - Moli: Through Moli, FI customers can harness the power of faster payments through their mobile devices. This empowers FI customers to make instant payments conveniently and securely, providing them with a seamless digital experience that aligns with the demands of today’s fast-paced world.

“At Aptys, we are excited to offer financial institutions innovative technologies to embrace the transformative potential of the FedNow Service,” said Naseer Nasim, CEO of Aptys Solutions. “By leveraging our industry-leading technology and expertise, we empower financial institutions to expand their payment solutions, enhance their capabilities, improve customer satisfaction, and boost their competitive advantage.”

About Aptys Solutions

Aptys Solutions is the leading provider of electronic payment processing software for financial institutions. Aptys’ payments platform processes nearly a billion ACH, check, and wire transactions annually for over 5,500 community banks and credit unions nationwide. By providing financial institutions with a unified electronic payments platform, the company helps financial institutions offer differentiating payment products that increase efficiencies, reduce friction, manage compliance, and reduce risk. Aptys Solutions is dedicated to driving faster payments, streamlining operations, and creating revenue for correspondents and their customers. For more information, visit www.aptyssolutions.com and www.moli.me.