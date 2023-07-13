Submit Release
EMMA International Consulting Group, Inc. Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Recertification

EMMA International Logo includes the name EMMA International and DNA strand

Quality Management System

Receiving ISO 9001:2015 Recertification Demonstrates EMMA International’s Commitment and Ability to Help Organizations Navigate the Complex Regulatory World

Our ISO 9001:2015 recertification confirms our commitment to providing the highest level of customer service, which ensures that our customers receive consistent, high quality consulting services.”
— Dr. Carmine Jabri
BINGHAM FARMS, MI, USA, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- E.M.M.A. International Consulting Group, Inc. (EMMA International), a global leader in FDA compliance consulting, has achieved ISO 9001:2015 recertification for its quality management system (QMS). Obtaining ISO 9001:2015 recertification reinforces EMMA International’s commitment to continuing to be a global powerhouse in management consulting by consistently meeting and exceeding the expectations of their clients.

"Our ISO 9001:2015 recertification is confirmation of our proven and continued commitment to providing the highest level of customer service," said Dr. Carmine Jabri, EMMA International's CEO. “Being in the compliance space, it was important that we follow the same quality practices that we help our clients with. Being certified to ISO 9001:2015 helps ensure that our customers receive consistent, high quality, and expert services from us which in turn brings growth and headache-free compliance to our clients.”

This accomplishment emphasizes EMMA International’s exceptional focus on providing personalized, high-quality services that enable clients to navigate complex and evolving regulations with confidence. They work with a diverse client base, including small businesses, established manufacturers and research institutes, and multinational corporations helping them bring innovative products to market safely and efficiently.

About EMMA International
EMMA International is a leading global consulting firm for the medical device, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, combination products, and diagnostics industries. With a focus on quality, regulatory and compliance services, EMMA International helps ensure your products advance seamlessly from concept to approval.

For more information, visit http://www.emmainternational.com/

