North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Announces Second Quarter Earnings

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.) (OTC: NODB), an independent community bank established in 1961, today announced net earnings for three months of $1,340,479 or $0.52 per share, and net earnings for six months of $2,734,259 or $1.06 per share, for the periods ending June 30, 2023.

Larry Miller, President and Chief Executive Officer noted “The velocity of interest rate increases experienced in the last several months has had a significant impact throughout the commercial banking industry.  At NDBT, the loan growth we have generated over the course of the last two years has positioned our bank to meet market demand for higher deposit rates while preserving profitability. We are currently passing the earnings lift realized from these new loans to our depositors in the form of higher interest rates, recognizing that over time, our earnings profile will return to more traditional levels as higher yielding loans advance and current assets reprice. While the current market has created pressure on near term earnings, it has not required the surrender of our longer-term goals.”

Earnings were prepared internally without review by the company’s independent accountants. Financial results are the results of past performance, events and market conditions, and are not a guarantee for future results. Any forward-looking implications derived from this information may differ materially from actual results.

Further information about the earning and financial performance is available from Glenn Henry, Chief Financial Officer, by contacting NDBT.

               
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30   June 30
Income Statement   2023       2022       2023       2022  
               
Interest Income   15,259,838       11,743,139       29,334,830       22,404,024  
Interest Expense   6,164,576       788,677       11,056,175       1,445,821  
Net Interest Income   9,095,262       10,954,462       18,278,655       20,958,203  
               
Provision for Loan Losses   (150,000 )     (1,100,000 )     (450,000 )     (1,855,600 )
Noninterest Income   1,333,817       1,538,901       2,711,908       3,024,018  
Noninterest Expenses   (8,649,886 )     (8,638,388 )     (17,221,970 )     (16,699,678 )
Income Before Taxes & Extraordinary   1,629,193       2,754,975       3,318,593       5,426,943  
               
Income Tax   (288,714 )     (531,921 )     (584,334 )     (1,069,799 )
Net Income   1,340,479       2,223,054       2,734,259       4,357,144  
               
Earnings per Share   0.52       0.87       1.06       1.70  
               
          Six Month Average
   As of June 30    Ended June 30
               
Balance Sheet   2023       2022       2023       2022  
               
Total Assets   1,684,358,352       1,728,270,805       1,692,290,129       1,722,033,798  
Total Loans   1,064,477,633       969,600,433       1,036,825,459       911,467,409  
Deposits   1,425,914,001       1,561,360,658       1,483,888,586       1,549,887,908  
Stockholders' Equity   160,522,874       157,357,150       160,144,964       164,415,092  
               
(Prepared internally without review by
our independent accountants)
               

ABOUT NDBT
Founded in 1961, NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.) is an independent community bank with five banking centers located in Dallas, Addison, Frisco, Las Colinas, and Plano. Headquartered on the corner of Preston Road and LBJ at 12900 Preston Road in Dallas, NDBT is dedicated to helping people make smarter choices in business and life by offering authentic banking solutions, wealth management, and innovative online banking tools. NDBT is Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, call 972.716.7100, or visit online at www.ndbt.com.

Media Contact:
Brian C. Jensen
972-716-7124
brian.jensen@ndbt.com


Primary Logo

