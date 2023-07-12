Promaxo to Showcase In-Office MRI and Compatible Robot System at SRS 2023 Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- OAKLAND, Calif., July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Promaxo, Inc. (“Promaxo” or the “Company”), a medical imaging, robotics, and AI technology company, today announced the Company will participate in the upcoming Society of Robotic Surgery (SRS) Annual Meeting in Melbourne, Australia on July 24 – July 26, 2023.



“We look forward to meeting and engaging with many of the leading surgical robotics thought leaders at the SRS annual meeting. Our innovative technologies and capabilities are playing an important role in enabling physicians to quickly diagnose and treat patients, and we are excited to showcase both our point of care MRI system and robotic guidance platform,” said Dr. Amit Vohra, Founder and CEO of Promaxo. “We continue to remain focused on building partnerships with physician teams to improve upon overall patient cancer care in the office setting.”

Promaxo will participate in the following presentations at SRS 2023:

Dr. Amit Vohra, Founder and CEO of Promaxo, will preside over a course discussing “Taking an Idea through Fundraising, IDE, FDA Approval, to Market” on Tuesday, July 25 th at 2:00 PM AEST.

at 2:00 PM AEST. The use of Promaxo’s biopsy robot in urology will be presented by Dr. Prithipal Sethi, CMO Promaxo, in the Urology: New Technology Session on Monday, July 24th at 5:15 PM AEST. Dr. Sethi will also be a panelist discussing innovative robotic systems in Plenary IV Session III on Wednesday, July 26th at 11:15 AM AEST.

The Company is also hosting an exhibit showcasing its minimally-invasive, FDA cleared and patient-centric MRI System and its MRI compatible Robot under development at booth #49 at SRS 2023. Exhibits will be held in person on July 24-26, 2023, from 9:00 AM till close AEST each day.

About Society of Robotic Surgery (SRS) Annual Meeting

The SRS Annual Meeting is one of the largest gatherings of multi-specialty robotic physicians in the world dedicated to advancing techniques and approaches to elevating patient care. The SRS is founded on the fundamental principles of education and collaboration as a means to tackle the complex issues of robotic surgery. It encompasses robotics, minimally invasive, NOTES and single port access surgery, and gives enormous possibilities in terms of multi-centric studies, database collection, fellowship training and funding support.

About Promaxo, Inc.

Promaxo was founded by a team of entrepreneurs and healthcare innovators to develop a minimally-invasive and patient-centric MRI and robotic platform. Based in Oakland, California, and backed by over 200 patents, the Company’s mission is to improve lives through state-of-the-art medical imaging, robotics and AI capabilities. With a compact and adaptable MRI, Promaxo is redefining the standard of care by improving the quality and speed of patient diagnosis and interventions. The Company has formed numerous long-term and strategic partnerships with investor groups and corporation as it drives commercialization of the Promaxo MRI system.

To learn more about the technology behind the MRI system and its scope, please visit: Promaxo.com .

