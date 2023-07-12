GTT (Gruppo Torinese Trasporti) with IVECO BUS and ENEL X for electric mobility in Turin

/EIN News/ -- Final meeting today of the Tender Committee for the supply of 225 new electric buses: IVECO BUS with Enel X and IVECO Orecchia at the top of the list.

Turin, 12th July 2023. 225 new, full electric buses with the supply and installation of charging infrastructures and accumulation systems, for more than 150 million euros in funding expected from the Italian National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), as well as full spare parts service for 10 years on a self-financing basis for more than 15 million euros: these are the numbers for the tender published 10th February 2023 which closed today with the official opening of the bids and the proposed awarding of contracts.

First in the ranking for all three lots is IVECO BUS (vehicles and recharging systems), together with Enel X, an Enel Group company dedicated to the development of innovative energy efficiency services and solutions (design and energy infrastructure), and IVECO Orecchia (supply of spare parts) in a Temporary Association of Enterprises. The tender saw the participation of major companies in the sector: BYD Europe, EvoBus Italia, Irizar and YES-EU-AS. The final award, after the “standstill” period is over, is scheduled for late August.

The initial framework agreement calls for the supply of 225 IVECO BUS E-WAY as follows: 135 12-metre buses, 62 18-metre buses and 28 18-metre Bus Rapid Transit (BRT). The latter vehicles are roomier than conventional articulated buses, and can accommodate more people with a body similar to a streetcar, in-line charging systems and dedicated courses: these will be used on the new Line 2 route in Turin. The initiative foresees the production of the buses, with their battery packs manufactured in Turin, to be completed in the new IVECO BUS plant in Foggia, Italy.

“We are especially pleased because this tender is very strategic for GTT and has seen the participation of the main players in the sector,” says Serena Lancione CEO of GTT. “The tendering procedures were closed on time thanks to coordinated teamwork that allowed us to meet the timeframe set by the PNRR to access and obtain the funds. These buses will radically change the face of public transport in Turin in the coming years and will allow a total renewal of the fleet: 63 percent of GTT's buses will be electric and with the strengthening of the tram and metro system, more than 80 percent of travellers in Turin will move about on electric vehicles, therefore without polluting.”

“We are proud to have been selected by GTT for Turin,” states Domenico Nucera, President, Bus Business Unit, Iveco Group. “We have first of all demonstrated the competitiveness of our product in the face of strong contenders, following the successes we have already had on international level. This supply for GTT will be the first example in Europe of a “turn key” contract for our electric buses: it includes not only our vehicles but also recharging and spare part services, through winning teamwork with Enel X and IVECO Orecchia. Naturally, it fills us with pride to know that the most modern electric buses produced by our Company will circulate on the streets of the city where Iveco Group is headquartered.”

“We are very pleased to be able to participate in such an important project for the city of Turin, further promoting the diffusion of sustainable transportation in our country," says Armando Fiumara, Head of E-Bus Italia at Enel X. "We are confident that transportation on silent and less polluting vehicles is even more favourable for residents and visitors, as it responds concretely not only to the goals of reducing the environmental impact but also to improving urban mobility."

GTT Press Office Contacts:

Tel: +39 348 147 4235 / +39 348 246 2099

Iveco Group Media Contacts:

Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091

Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007

E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Iveco Group Investor Relations:

Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539

E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com

Enel X News Media Italia:

Tel: +39 06 8305 5699

ufficiostampa@enel.com

gnm@enel.com

enelx.com

Iveco Group N.V. (MI: IVG) is the home of unique people and brands that power your business and mission to advance a more sustainable society. The eight brands are each a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; IDV, for highly-specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; MAGIRUS, the industry-reputed firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturer; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs more than 35,000 people around the world and has 20 industrial sites and 29 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company’s website www.ivecogroup.com

Attachments