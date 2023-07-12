Retirement Platform Guideline Grows Alongside Customers, Launches Mobile App and Enterprise Tier

Guideline now manages over $9 billion in assets and supports 40,000+ businesses and hundreds of thousands of savers

Guideline—the seamless, scalable retirement platform trusted by 40,000+ businesses and hundreds of thousands of savers—is growing at rates that fly by competitors. Today, Guideline is expanding its services to support larger companies and launching a mobile app to help make retirement even more accessible to its participants.



Guideline’s new mobile app is built exclusively for 401(k) savers to help foster peace-of-mind when setting up and checking in on their retirement plans. Driven by the philosophy that retirement planning should be a long term strategy, Guideline’s app is intentionally designed for participants to spend no more than 10 minutes in-app per month. This helps users achieve their goals without forming a reliance or negative feedback loop.

As Guideline approaches a decade of business, its customers have grown alongside them. Guideline’s new Enterprise Tier better supports its larger customers with more complex business needs.

“As Guideline has grown to manage over $9 billion in assets, we’re excited to offer our participants this new extension of our engaging design experience,” said CEO and co-founder Kevin Busque. “Navigating the retirement landscape can feel daunting for businesses and their employees. Guideline is designed to replace complexity and doubt with knowledge and clarity, empowering people to invest in their financial future with confidence.”

According to Guideline’s research , more than half of people are not actively saving for retirement. Guideline was founded to increase accessibility in an industry where legacy 401(k) providers often either refuse to take on small businesses as clients or charge them prohibitively high fees because SMBs are too difficult to turn a profit on. With a technology-first approach, Guideline built a solution that automates administrative tasks and helps manage everything from recordkeeping to compliance testing in one seamless experience.

This strategic approach by Guideline has built up a high participation rate of approximately 85%, while BLS data shows that the share of private industry workers with access to employer-sponsored retirement plans who choose to participate is only 75%.

