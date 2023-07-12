SwapACar.io applied to secure a $1 million grant from 43North to offer essential support to countless Americans in need.
This platform enables car sellers to act as lenders, with the goal of positively impacting millions of American lives.EAST ISLIP, NY, USA, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- uly 12, 2023 – SwapACar.io, a pioneering online platform, today announced the launch of its innovative auto-selling service. This groundbreaking platform is designed to empower car sellers, particularly those struggling with loan payments, enabling them to act as lenders and set their own down payment and monthly payment conditions.
SwapACar.io is the brainchild of Joel Junior Cineas, a 23-year-old college student and seasoned manager of his family's oil company. Cineas developed SwapACar to assist individuals facing financial difficulties, such as job loss or struggles with car payments. The platform is a response to the alarming number of car repossessions in the United States, which currently stands at over 2.2 million vehicles per year.
"SwapACar.io is here to empower millions of Americans to take control of their auto vehicles and overcome these issues," said Cineas. "Our platform allows people with paid-off cars or those with car loans to act as a banker and charge down payments and monthly payment terms similar to those of a conventional bank loan."
The platform's patent-pending feature allows sellers to list their vehicles with ease, regardless of their payment status. Whether a vehicle is paid off, the owner is behind on loans or the vehicle is financed, SwapACar provides a solution. Sellers can create a lien term of up to 75 months if their car is already paid off, and they have the power to charge customers monthly payments and a down payment to get them into the vehicle.
SwapACar.io is set to achieve its ambitious goals with the recent application to 43North for funding. The company is confident that the funds will be utilized to raise awareness of their platform. The platform offers a secure and reliable way for individuals to purchase and sell vehicles without the risk of repossession or unfair practices from dealerships. With the help of the funding, SwapACar.io will build a three-in-one media platform called SwapPortal.io, integrating their patent-pending feature for buying and selling with a social media platform for customers. Furthermore, the company is planning to open dealerships nationwide, with their patent-pending feature playing a key role in all dealership and franchise shops. With the potential backing of over 100,000 monthly paying customers, after securing funding, SwapACar.io is determined to expand and establish itself as a leading platform for those behind on payments or looking to buy or sell cars. In just two years, the company aims to go public and achieve nationwide recognition. The company successfully launched just 3 months ago with a clear goal of supporting the US population who are facing difficulties with auto loans or seeking to earn maximum profit from selling their vehicle. Utilizing their patent-pending feature, they confidently act as a lender to provide valuable assistance to those who are underwater.. Swapacar.io is the pioneer of an innovative auto recovery platform that aims to positively impact millions of Americans. With no comparable platform in existence, Swapacar is the first company to offer this life-changing feature. Thanks to funding from 43north, Swapacar confidently plans to open three dealerships to kickstart their global operations, with the first dealership located in Buffalo, NY, followed by Long Island, NY, and finally Miami, FL. An active membership card is required to purchase or sell vehicles at any dealership. Once these dealerships are successfully opened, Swapacar has a bold vision of expanding its franchise across the United States, with the ultimate goal of becoming a nationwide dealership, providing support to millions of Americans across the nation. "Our vision is clear, our goal is bold, and our commitment is unwavering," said Cineas.
