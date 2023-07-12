Update No. 1: Williston Barracks / Death investigation following serious injury accident at Smugglers Notch Resort

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23A1004223

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Dan Trottier

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 2:46 p.m. Thursday, July 6, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Smugglers Notch Resort, Cambridge, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Death investigation following serious injury accident at Smugglers Notch Resort

VICTIM: Tate Holtzman

AGE: 3

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Over the weekend, the victim in this incident died at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. He is identified as 3-year-old Tate Holtzman of Cambridge. The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington determined the cause of his death was drowning, and the manner of death is classified as an accident.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and no further information is available.

***Initial news release, 8:35 p.m. Thursday, July 6, 2023***

The Vermont State Police is investigating an incident in which a 3-year-old boy received life-threatening injuries after falling into a water storage tank at Smugglers Notch Resort in Cambridge.

The incident occurred at about 2:45 p.m. when the child was walking in an area adjacent to an outdoor splash pad at the resort and fell into the below-ground storage tank filled with water. On-duty lifeguards were able to free the boy from the basin. Initial investigation indicates he was in the water for approximately 10 minutes. He was transported by ambulance to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington for treatment of critical, life-threatening injuries.

The boy, a Cambridge resident, was participating in a Smugglers Notch Resort day-camp program at the time of the incident. His name is being withheld at this stage of the investigation.

Cambridge Fire and Rescue assisted the Vermont State Police on scene. VSP has notified the Vermont Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which oversees workplace safety issues, and the Department for Children and Families, which oversees licensed daycare providers, about the incident.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information that could assist the state police is asked to call the Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111.

No further information is available at this time. VSP will provide updates as the investigation continues.

- 30 -