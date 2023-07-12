Lane closures on Iowa 191 from I-880 to the Shelby County line begin on Monday, July 17

Posted on: July 12, 2023

ATLANTIC, Iowa – July 12, 2023 – If you travel on Iowa 191 from east of Interstate 880 to the Shelby County line you need to be aware of an upcoming construction project that includes concrete patching, sidewalk work, pavement shoulder widening, and hot-mix asphalt paving. This construction work may slow down your trip beginning on Monday, July 17 until early November 2023, weather permitting.

On weekdays, the road will be down to one lane. If you need to travel on Iowa 191 during this time, you’ll be helped through the work area by a pilot car.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help with this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

For general information about this project contact Scott Suhr, Iowa DOT District 4 Office, at 712-243-7627 or [email protected]