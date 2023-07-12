Lane closures on U.S. 30 near Missouri Valley begin on Monday, July 17

Posted on: July 12, 2023

ATLANTIC, Iowa – July 12, 2023 – If you travel on U.S. 30 from .8 miles east of Interstate 29 to Missouri Valley you need to be aware of an upcoming hot-mix asphalt paving project that may slow down your trip beginning on Monday, July 17 until Friday, Sept. 15, weather permitting.

On weekdays, the road will be down to one lane. If you need to travel on U.S. 30 during this time, you’ll be helped through the work area by a pilot car. Work on U.S. 30 from North Willow Road to 9th Street will be completed over two weekends. During the weekend work, one lane of traffic and adjacent parking will be open for you to use.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help with this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

For general information about this project contact Scott Suhr, Iowa DOT District 4 Office, at 712-243-7627 or [email protected]