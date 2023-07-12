Phosphate Rich Organic Manure (PROM) Market to Gain a Stronghold by 2031 | Gujarat Pavan Fertilizer Company (GPFC)

Phosphate Rich Organic Manure (PROM) Market by Source

The potassium humate segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global phosphate rich organic manure (PROM) market

The potassium humate segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global phosphate rich organic manure (PROM) market, due to adoption of potassium humate in sustainable agricultural methods and increased concerns about environmental consequences and soil pollution. However, the organic manure segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for organic food and increased awareness regarding environmental safety.

The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The market across Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, dominated the market in 2021, holding more than half of the global phosphate rich organic manure (PROM) market. In addition, the region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period, owing to rise in population in the region and increased demand for food and large area for organic farming. The market across North America is expected to register a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031.

This makes it important to understand the practical implications of the Phosphate rich organic manure (PROM) market. To gain a competitive advantage, the players must have something unique. By tapping into the untapped market segment, they can establish a relevant point of differentiation, and this report offers an extension analysis of untapped segments to benefit the market players and new entrants to gain the market share.

The financial problems in developing counties and disruptions in procurement of raw materials hampered the market growth.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

The report provides the SWOT analysis of the key market players Agri India Biotech, Biogen Fertilizer India Private Ltd., Hindustan BEC Tech India Pvt. Ltd., Jaipur Bio Fertilizers, Komeco B.V., Midwestren BioAG, Narmada Bio-chem Ltd. (NBCL), Nature Safe. which gives the business overview, financial analysis, and portfolio analysis of products and services. The latest news related to industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report for the better understanding of the stakeholders in framing strategic decisions to gain long term profitability and market share.

As per the report, the global phosphate rich organic manure (PROM) industry accounted for $2.8 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $5.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031.

