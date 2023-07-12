Growing Awareness of Personal Hygiene Drives Demand for Disposable Incontinence Products in the Market | Future Market Insights, Inc.

According to Future Market Insights' recent study, the disposable incontinence products market is experiencing significant growth due to various factors like the rising aging population, increased awareness about personal hygiene, and advancements in product design and technology

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disposable incontinence products have emerged as a crucial solution for individuals dealing with urinary or fecal incontinence. These products offer convenience, hygiene, and enhanced quality of life for those experiencing such conditions. The Disposable Incontinence Products Market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by an aging population, rising awareness about hygiene, and product design and technology advancements.



The disposable incontinence products market is experiencing substantial growth due to several key factors. Firstly, the global aging population is rising, increasing the prevalence of incontinence-related conditions. Secondly, increased awareness about personal hygiene, especially in developing regions, drives the demand for disposable products. Additionally, manufacturers constantly innovate to develop more comfortable, discreet, and effective products, further contributing to market expansion.

According to Future Market Insights ' most recent industry report, the global market for disposable incontinence products was valued at over US$ 10.1 billion in 2022. The global market is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 5.3% throughout the forecast period, reaching an estimated US$ 17.8 billion in 2033.

Users of disposable incontinence products can efficiently manage their incontinence while leading active lifestyles. Customers who prefer a more modest and dignified alternative over conventional incontinence products seem to favor the product's design, which resembles standard incontinence products.

Pull-up pants, pads, and liners are also becoming more popular. It has been seen that clients who live active lives at home prefer to use disposable incontinence goods.

Kimberly-Clark debuted Silhouette Active Fit briefs in 2015, providing a discrete and cosy choice for daily usage. These briefs are perfect for everyday activities because they don't hinder movement.

The development of technologically sophisticated catheters for adult incontinence is receiving significant attention from key manufacturers in the market for disposable incontinence devices. These catheters intend to improve patient care by lowering the risk of urinary tract infections (UTIs) and offering improved treatment choices.

Overall, these elements are fueling the market for disposable incontinence solutions.

Key Takeaways from Disposable Incontinence Product Market Study:

Disposable protective underwear is the leading product segment holding about 30.9 % of the market share in 2022. This is due to the convenience and comfort of disposable protective underwear, making it the top segment in the disposable incontinence product market.

of the market share in 2022. This is due to the convenience and comfort of disposable protective underwear, making it the top segment in the disposable incontinence product market. Overflow urinary incontinence is the leading segment within the incontinence type segment holding about 35.7% of the market share in 2022. It is due to the bladder's inability to fully empty, resulting in a constant dribbling of urine.

of the market share in 2022. It is due to the bladder's inability to fully empty, resulting in a constant dribbling of urine. Superabsorbents hold a market share of about 38.5 % within the material segment in 2022. Due to their high capacity to effectively retain and lock away many liquids, they are ideal for managing and preventing leakages in various applications.

within the material segment in 2022. Due to their high capacity to effectively retain and lock away many liquids, they are ideal for managing and preventing leakages in various applications. Retail sales hold a market share of about 69.2% within the distribution channel segment 2022. Due to its direct reach and accessibility to consumers, allowing for personalized shopping experiences and convenience.

within the distribution channel segment 2022. Due to its direct reach and accessibility to consumers, allowing for personalized shopping experiences and convenience. By region, North America is leading in the global market with a 35.1% market share in 2022. It is expected to continue to do so during the forecasted years due to the increasing prevalence of overflow urinary incontinence.





"Due to the increase in the prevalence of chronic bladder-related diseases to create the lucrative potential for the market shortly." says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Competition Analysis and Recent Developments in Disposable Incontinence Product Industry:

Manufacturers are collaborating with academic institutions, research groups, and other pharmaceutical businesses to advance research and development projects. Manufacturers employ aggressive marketing and promotion strategies to increase their products' visibility and recognition among healthcare professionals. The market for disposable incontinence products is where pharmaceutical companies invest a lot of money in research and development to produce innovative, new goods.

On January 26, 2015, Medtronic, Inc., a Minnesota corporation, was replaced by Medtronic Plc. Covidien and Medtronic, Inc. merged to form Medtronic plc, which now owns both companies.

In October 2018, Unicharm India inaugurated its largest manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad industrial area, Sanand in India.

Key Companies Covered:

The Proctor & Gamble Company, Cardinal Health, Inc., Royal Medical Solutions, Inc., Ontex International N.V., Essity AB, Medline Industries, Inc., Activ Medical Disposable, Abena Group, Dryloch Technologies NV, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA), Becton, Dickinson and Company, ConvaTec Inc, PAUL HARTMANN AG

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the disposable incontinence products market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2014 – 2022 and projections for 2023 – 2033. The global disposable incontinence products market is segmented in detail to cover every market aspect and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The research study is based on the disposable incontinence products market– by product– {adult diapers, disposable protective underwears, disposable incontinence pads & liners, (bladder control pads, male guards, incontinence liners), others}, by incontinence type– {stress urinary incontinence, urge urinary incontinence, overflow urinary incontinence, functional urinary incontinence}, by material– {plastic, cotton fabrics, super absorbents, cotton fiber, latex}, by distribution channel– {institutional sales, (hospitals, long term care centers, nursing facilities)}, {retail sales, (pharmacies, home care, e-commerce)}, across 7 regions of the world.

Key Segments Covered in Disposable Incontinence Products Industry Research

By Product:

Adult Diapers

Disposable Protective Underwear

Disposable Incontinence Pads & Liners Bladder Control Pads Male Guards Incontinence Liners

Others





By Incontinence Type:

Stress Urinary Incontinence

Urge Urinary Incontinence

Overflow Urinary Incontinence

Functional Urinary Incontinence

By Material:

Plastic

Cotton Fabrics

Super Absorbents

Cotton Fiber

Latex





By Distribution Channel:

Institutional Sales Hospitals Long-Term Care Centers Nursing Facilities

Retail Sales Pharmacies Home care E-commerce



Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





