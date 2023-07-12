Mining Equipment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032 As Per The Business Research Company's Mining Equipment Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Mining Equipment Global Market Report 2023, the market will grow from $129.4 billion in 2022 to $140.3 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 8%. Further, the market will reach $187.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of more than 7%. Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the mining equipment market in 2022.



The growth of the mining equipment industry is expected to be driven by increased mining activities. Mining activities involve extracting valuable minerals, industrial rock deposits, non-metallic mineral deposits, and metallic mineral deposits from the earth's surface, including the oceans. Mining equipment plays a crucial role in excavation processes and resource extraction, making it vital for the market's expansion.

Learn More In-Depth On The Mining Equipment Market

Major mining equipment companies are Caterpillar Inc., Deere & Company, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr-International AG, Metso Oyj, Sandvik AB, Epiroc AB, Boart Longyear Ltd., China Coal Energy Group Co. Ltd., Vipeak Mining Machinery Co. Ltd., Guangdong Leimeng Intelligent Equipment Group Co. Ltd., Henan Baichy Machinery Equipment Co. Ltd., Doosan Group, and Atlas Copco.



A key trend in the mining equipment market is product innovation, which has gained significant popularity. Key companies in the market are focusing on developing new technological solutions to enhance their market positions.

For instance, Sandvik AB, a Swedish company specializing in mining and construction equipment, introduced a new battery-electric truck in March 2020. This innovative truck incorporates breakthrough battery technology and electric drivelines, enabling a payload capacity of 50 tonnes. The truck utilizes advanced battery technology with reduced heat and zero diesel emissions, along with purpose-designed battery chemistry and regenerative braking for recharging. Its electric drivetrain delivers 560 kW of power and 6000 Nm of total torque output, resulting in higher ramp speeds, shorter cycle times, and an efficient ore-moving process.

Get A Free Sample Of The Global Mining Equipment Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.as p x?id=9473&type=smp

The global mining equipment market is segmented as -

1) By Product: Mining Drills And Breakers, Crushing, Pulverizing And Screening Equipment, Mineral Processing Equipment, Surface Mining Equipment, Underground Mining Equipment

2) By Powertrain Type: IC Engine Vehicle, Electric Vehicle

3) By Application: Metal Mining, Mineral Mining, Coal Mining

This global mining equipment market report serves as a valuable resource for industry professionals, investors, researchers, and other stakeholders seeking a comprehensive understanding of the market. By providing insights into market size, growth potential, major players, and key trends, this report enables informed decision-making and facilitates strategic planning for businesses operating in or entering the mining equipment industry. In conclusion, the findings and analysis presented in this report highlight the significance of the mining equipment market, its growth potential, and the factors influencing its trajectory. This report serves as a vital tool in navigating the evolving landscape of the global mining equipment industry, enabling stakeholders to stay ahead of the competition and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Mining Equipment Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the mining equipment market size, mining equipment market segments, mining equipment market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 5,000+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model , is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info Follow us on: LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/ Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/ Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model