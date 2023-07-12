New Release from Palmetto Publishing, TACHYON UNIVERSE, reconciles general relativity with quantum mechanics, and God with Physics.

TACHYON UNIVERSE: AN ATHEIST’S MESSAGE FROM GOD IN THE SEARCH FOR TRUTH, aims to be a comprehensive picture of why creation exists and how God structured and built a creation in the form of physics and thought.

Charleston, SC, July 12, 2023 -- Personal stories detailing a journey from atheism to faith are fairly common, but rarely does a writer bring together a quantum physics treatise with the story of their personal theology development. In Tachyon Universe, author Samuel Console shares his incredible journey from not believing in God to having a series of epiphanies that changed his entire worldview.

Indeed, Console’s entire conceptualization of God has evolved in ways that many readers will find challenging, enlightening, and intellectually stimulating. Console has come to believe that quantum physics holds the answer to how we might frame spiritualism in view of science. Incorporating ideas on quantum gravity and multiverse theory with an understanding of what and who God is, Console hopes to paint a picture of how the world—and humanity in turn—is fundamentally good, fundamentally connected, and worthy of fighting for. This extraordinary vision is a motivating and thought-provoking read for anyone who enjoys intersectional science and theology content.

Tachyon Universe is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Samuel Console is a former atheist who had a profound spiritual experience, which led him to develop ideas linking quantum physics with Christian and spiritual ideas of God. Building on this foundation of cosmology, Console has come to feel a strong sense that there are forces connecting people to God, to reality, and to each other. Console believes that believing in God means believing in oneself, and in the goodness of others, which drives us to create a better world for humankind.

