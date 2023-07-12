Blockchain Government Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032  

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research, a leading provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers, has released a new report on the global blockchain government market. The rise in interest in the government sector in adopting blockchain technology, the increase in the need to protect against data tampering, and the surge in blockchain technology's utility to form transparent and decentralized governments are the factors driving the market growth of the blockchain government market. The global blockchain government market report provides a comprehensive analysis of key segments, trends, drivers, restraints, the competitive landscape, and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market.

According to the research report published by Allied Market Research, the global blockchain government market size was estimated at $2.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $218.6 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 56.8% from 2023 to 2032.

Research Methodology:

The market study incorporates a wealth of information, including strategic intelligence, reliable data and statistics, and more, using a thorough primary and secondary research methodology. Some techniques used in primary research include asking for professional recommendations, setting up formal alliances, and having debates. Secondary market research is a method for gathering information from previously released data that has been produced by international organizations, business groups, governments, research institutions, and so on.

Market Segmentation:

The global blockchain government market is segmented into provider, application, and region.

By Provider:

-Application Providers

-Infrastructure Providers

-Middleware Providers

By Application:

-Identity Management

-Payments

-Smart Contracts

-Asset Registry

-Voting

-Others

By Region:

-North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

-Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Austria, and the rest of Europe)

-Asia Pacific (China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan, and the rest of Asia Pacific)

-Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, and the rest of the Middle East and Africa)

-South America (Brazil, Argentina, and the rest of South America)

Competitive Insight:

Some of the key players operating in the global blockchain government market are-

-Infosys Ltd.

-Amazon Web Services, Inc.

-BLOCKO Inc.

-Microsoft

-SAP SE

-IBM Corporation

-Auxesis Services & Technologies (P) Ltd.

-Oracle Corporation

-RecordsKeeper

-BTL Group Ltd.

-Accenture plc

Key Benefits for Stakeholders in this Report:

-Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors.

-Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

-Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

-The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry concerning recent developments which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions.

-Includes in-depth analysis of the market from various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis.

-Provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

-Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come.

