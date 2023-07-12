Orthopedic Devices Market Expected to Reach $47.7 Billion by 2026 | CAGR 3.1%

Orthopedic Devices Market Size 2023

Orthopedic devices market report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current trends and estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Orthopedic devices market size was valued at $37.2 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $47.7 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.1% from 2019 to 2026. Orthopedic device is a device that is used for preventing and treating of deformities and injuries in a musculoskeletal system of the body. In addition, orthopedic devices include bandages, splints, prostheses, and special apparatus. In recent years, the orthopedic devices have evolved much over the past few decades, due to its larger prevalence and which high focus on the research and development of hip and knee devices across the globe. The orthopedic devices market is expected to grow at a higher rate owing to surge in prevalence of orthopedic injuries or diseases and rapid increase in the aging population. However, high cost associated with procedures involving orthopedic devices treatment and stringent government policies hamper the orthopedic devices market growth. On the contrary, the emerging economies present lucrative opportunities to the market.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Arthrex, Inc., CONMED Corporation, DJO Global, Inc., Globus Medical Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic Plc., Smith & Nephew Plc., Stryker Corporation, Wright Medical Group N.V., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. The other players in the value chain (companies not included in the report) include DePuy Synthes; Smith and Nephew PLC, Aesculap Implant Systems, LLC, Conmed Corporation, Donjoy, Inc, and NuVasive, Inc.\

By application, the knee orthopedic devices segment dominated the orthopedic devices market in 2018, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to surge in usage of knee orthopedic devices in osteoarthritis, and knee replacement, rheumatoid arthritis, and posttraumatic arthritis across the globe. For instance, according to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, in the U.S., more than 600,000 knee replacement surgeries are performed every year. Nearly half American adults develop osteoarthritis in at least one knee during their lifetime. In addition, surge in geriatric population worldwide leads to rise in the demand of knee implants. Hip orthopedic devices segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the forecast year owing to increasing usage of hip fracture fixation and total hip arthroplasty treatments majorly for arthritis. Region wise, North America held the largest orthopedic devices market share in 2018, followed by Europe.

