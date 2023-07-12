Global Burial Insurance Market: Comprehensive Analysis and Industry Size Forecast for 2023 to 2032

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research, a leading provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers, has released a new report on the global burial insurance market. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including current trends, drivers, challenges, opportunities, consumer trends, market performance, pricing variables, estimation, and future growth. The report is a valuable resource for companies operating in the burial insurance market, as well as for investors, researchers, and other stakeholders.

According to the report, the global burial insurance market was valued at $142.9 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $370.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2023 to 2032.

Research Methodology:

The market study incorporates a wealth of information, including strategic intelligence, reliable data and statistics, and more using a thorough primary and secondary research methodology. Some techniques used in primary research include asking for professional recommendations, setting up formal alliances, and having debates. Secondary research makes use of legal frameworks, webinars, reputable news articles, company profiles, and other trustworthy sources.

Market Segmentation:

The burial insurance market is segmented into type, age of end user, and region.

-By type, the market is differentiated into simplified issue, guaranteed issue, and pre-need insurance. The guaranteed issue segment attained the highest burial insurance market share in 2022.

-Depending on the age of end user, it is fragmented into over 50, over 60, over 70, and over 80.

-On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America dominated the market in 2022 with the highest market share.

Competitive Landscape:

The report presents a detailed analysis of the following key players in the global burial insurance industry market, with consideration given to their capabilities, market shares, and latest developments such as capacity expansion, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and so forth. Below are a few of the major market participants:

-Globe Life and Accident Insurance Company

-Sentinel Security Life Inc.

-Foresters Financial

-Fidelity Life Association

-The Baltimore Life Insurance Company

-Choice Mutual

-Colonial Penn

-Progressive Casualty Insurance Company

-State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

-Mutual of Omaha Insurance Company

Important Topics Discussed in the Global3D IC Market Report:

-What are the factors that drive the burial insurance market growth?

-What is the growth rate of the burial insurance market?

-Which region has the largest share in the burial insurance market?

-Who are the key players in the burial insurance market?

-What is the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the burial insurance market?

