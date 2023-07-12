Tequila Kateri Wins Gold Medal in 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Tequila Kateri announces its gold medal win in the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Established in 2000, the San Francisco World Spirits Competition is one of the most highly regarded spirits competitions in the world. The panel of judges par

“It is an honor to be part of one of the most iconic traditions of Mexico. Creating a tequila in an artisanal way has been a long passion of mine and now I am blessed to be able to bring it to the world,” Gutierrez said.