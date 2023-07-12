Tequila Kateri Wins Gold Medal in 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition
Tequila Kateri announces its gold medal win in the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Established in 2000, the San Francisco World Spirits Competition is one of the most highly regarded spirits competitions in the world. The panel of judges par
“It is an honor to be part of one of the most iconic traditions of Mexico. Creating a tequila in an artisanal way has been a long passion of mine and now I am blessed to be able to bring it to the world,” Gutierrez said.
Made in small batches in Mexico's Jalisco Valley region, the spirit stands out for its high-quality ingredients
“Since the beginning, Tequila Kateri’s focus has been to craft a tequila of extraordinary taste and purest, organic quality. Recognition of our tequila through this prestigious award is an outward sign to the world that we’ve kept that promise,” founder Marco Gutierrez said.
From field to bottle, Tequila Kateri is produced using a centuries-old process at a single location in Mexico, by a maestro tequilero known for his discerning taste and consistency.
It is made in small batches exclusively from six- to eight- year-old agave pinas harvested in the Jalisco Valley region. Experienced jimadores hand select each pina, ensuring the most sophisticated palates will recognize the quality.
Tequila Kateri’s maestro tequilero uses from 7 to 8 kilograms of agave in its natural slow-cooking process to produce one liter of tequila.
Juices extracted from the pinas undergo double distillation, which is carefully controlled by the maestro tequilero.
Tequila Kateri’s Reposado then rests in white oak barrels for up to 9 months, until it reaches the exquisite profile sought by the maestro tequilero.
Kateri Tequila is currently available at fine spirits retailers for $79 MSRP and at bars and restaurants in Texas, with plans to further expand market availability in the U.S.
Learn more at tequilakateri.com or follow @kateritequila on Instagram.
About 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition
Established in 2000, the San Francisco World Spirits Competition is one of the most highly regarded spirits competitions in the world. The panel of judges participate in blind tastings to maintain the highest level of integrity.
