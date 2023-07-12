Submit Release
Xometry to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 9, 2023

/EIN News/ -- NORTH BETHESDA, Md., July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR), the global AI-driven marketplace connecting enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, today announced it will report its second quarter 2023 financial results before the market open on Aug. 9, 2023.  

Xometry will host its conference call and webcast to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (5:30 a.m. Pacific Time) on the same day. In addition to its press release announcing its second quarter 2023 financial results, Xometry will also release an earnings presentation, which will be available on its investor website at investors.xometry.com.  

Xometry, Inc. Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Presentation and Conference Call

The earnings webcast presentation will be archived within the Investor Relations section of Xometry’s website.

About Xometry

Xometry (NASDAQ: XMTR) powers the industries of today and tomorrow by connecting the people with big ideas to the manufacturers who can bring them to life. Xometry’s digital marketplace gives manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business while also making it easy for buyers at Fortune 1000 companies to tap into global manufacturing capacity and create locally resilient supply chains. Learn more at www.xometry.com or follow @xometry.

