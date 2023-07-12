Driving Sustainability and Efficiency : Examining the Growing Hybrid Truck and its Impact on the Transportation Industry

Hybrid Truck Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Hybrid trucks Market, Hybrid Truck Market by Technology (Parallel Hybrid, Series Hybrid, Series-parallel Hybrid, Plug-in Hybrid), by Hybrid Type (Full Hybrid, Micro Hybrid, Mild Hybrid) and by Vehicle Type (Light-duty trucks, Heavy-duty trucks): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." also known as hybrid electric trucks, are driven by a combination of a petroleum internal combustion engine and an electric motor and battery system. The advantages of this system are low fuel consumption, high efficiency, and fewer emissions.

Hybrid trucks are built for heavy-duty usage in off-road and on-highway situations, and generally feature flexible suspensions and larger tires. The key factors accelerating the growth of the global hybrid truck market Size include the adoption of advanced technologies in developed and developing

countries across the globe and the significant growth of the automotive industry.

Rise in prices of fossil fuels, increase in scarcity of crude oil, increase in automation and government regulations and policies against diesel and gasoline powered vehicles due to surge in pollution drives the growth of the global hybrid truck market.

High cost and higher maintenance cost hinder the growth of the global hybrid truck market.

Adoption of advanced technology in developed and developing nations across the globe and growth of automotive industry provide lucrative opportunities for the global hybrid truck market.

𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐋𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐮𝐦-𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬

Most hybrid vehicles use batteries to store the energy captured while applying brakes. They use this energy to drive the vehicle to accelerate. The battery in a heavy electric vehicle (HEV), on the other hand can only store a small amount of energy and is too heavy. To improve the efficiency of their hybrid vehicles, manufacturers have developed lithium-ion batteries. Lithium batteries are the most suitable existing technology and is the upcoming trend in the hybrid truck market. It has the ability to provide a large quantity of energy and power per battery mass and while also making them lighter and smaller than other rechargeable batteries.

Other advantages of lithium-ion batteries include high energy efficiency, no memory effect, and a relatively long-life cycle compared to lead-acid and nickel-metal hydride batteries. The self-discharge rate of lithium-ion batteries is also lower than that of other types of rechargeable batteries so once charged, they will last longer. Furthermore, the development of lithium-ion batteries provides synergy with other clean energy technologies, potentially improving the reliability of solar and wind power. The use of lithium-ion batteries in hybrid vehicles is the newest trend and is expected to propel the overall hybrid trucks market, which will directly boost the automotive industry.



The key players operating in the market analysis include-𝐍𝐢𝐤𝐨𝐥𝐚 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲, 𝐍𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐧 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐃𝐚𝐢𝐦𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐆, 𝐀𝐳𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩, 𝐅𝐢𝐚𝐭 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐲𝐬𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐕𝐨𝐥𝐤𝐬𝐰𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐀𝐆, 𝐇𝐢𝐧𝐨 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐋𝐭𝐝, 𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐬𝐬, 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐀𝐁 𝐕𝐨𝐥𝐯𝐨, 𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐮𝐥𝐭 𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐝𝐮𝐭𝐲 𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐤𝐬, 𝐃𝐀𝐅, 𝐁𝐘𝐃 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐋𝐢𝐞𝐛𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐫 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐓𝐨𝐲𝐨𝐭𝐚 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲, 𝐌𝐀𝐍

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

