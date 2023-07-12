Canadian Companies Need to Interview and Hire Quickly or Risk Losing Top Talent

Lengthy Process Could Deter Candidates

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian companies aren't delaying when it comes to the job interview process for fear of losing out on top talent and wasting time and resources, according to a new survey from The Harris Poll commissioned by Express Employment Professionals.

Indeed, most employers conduct one interview (24%) or two interviews (45%) before making a job offer to a candidate. A smaller number hold three interviews (19%), and only approximately 1 in 10 (12%) say they conduct four or more interviews before offering a position.

Most Canadian job seekers (54%) also agree that one-to-two interviews are ideal as part of the job hiring process, with the remainder saying that either three interviews (21%) or four or more interviews (26%) are expected.

Both hiring managers and job seekers though agree multiple interviews are beneficial for several reasons, including to better evaluate the candidate’s personality (50%) and skills (49%), to ask follow-up questions (44%), to ensure the job seekers are a good fit for the company’s culture (41%) and get other employees’ perspectives on the prospective colleague (32%).

However, employers are concerned about the potential drawbacks of taking too long with an interview process before extending a job offer, including having the job unfilled for longer (50%), a candidate potentially accepting a competing job offer in the interim (45%) or becoming fatigued or disillusioned with a drawn-out process (25%) and increased costs for an extended interview process (27%).

According to Michael Elliott, an Express franchise owner in London and Kitchener, Ontario, with recent increases in the number of job seekers, companies are being more selective and taking longer to make hiring decisions.

“It’s a bad equation when electronic job boards make it very easy for job seekers to apply for any job, added to traditional HR hiring practices being ill-equipped to address the flurry of applicants, they cannot effectively eliminate the high percentage of unqualified candidates,” said Elliott. “There’s been a noticeable shift in that our clients are expecting more candidates and they are involving more decision-makers in the interview process before an offer is extended, but this approach is not effective. Express Employment Professionals’ ISO-certified hiring process means that candidates can be screened-in and shortlisted for a faster fill rate.”

He warns that lengthening the interview process can result in losing the best candidates.

“There’s a lot of transparency in the time to fill jobs, especially where a company has posted the job to one of the popular electronic job boards as you can see right on the posting the number of days the job has gone unfilled,” he said. “As a job seeker, I would question why a job posting has been open for three months.”

“We spend more time coaching our clients on the best and shortest hiring approach, given that the ‘best’ candidate knows their value and won’t wait for a long and arduous hiring process,” added Elliot. “Quite often companies are losing out on the right candidate in this labour market because they aren’t making decisions fast enough.”

Elliott says the traditional job interview process needs to be updated.

“While the multi-interview process with more interviewees seems like it should make sense, we really believe this approach needs to be abandoned in place of a more dynamic approach,” he said. “Please no more ‘tell me a time when…’ as the intention is for both parties to get acquainted in a short time. We are seeing an increasing trend to ‘working interviews’ where the candidate demonstrates their skills and experience while interacting with colleagues. This is the best approach for both sides and will ultimately lead to faster and more effective hiring practices.”

Making bad hires is costly in time and money, according to Express Employment International CEO Bill Stoller.

“Finding the balance between getting to know a candidate and facilitating too long of an interview process is tough but worth it to create a tenured, invested workforce,” he said.

