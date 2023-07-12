Synapse Dental Pain Eraser Receives 2023 Cellerant Best of Class Hygiene Award for Setting a New Standard of Patient Care in Dentistry

/EIN News/ -- CRANSTON, R.I., July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Synapse Dental Pain Eraser – the world’s first pen-shaped, portable, electronic dental anesthesia solution to prevent and relieve oral pain instantly – has been recognized with dentistry’s pinnacle honor, the 2023 Cellerant Best of Class Hygiene Award, for rewriting the patient experience in dentistry.



For patients experiencing oral pain from dentinal hypersensitivity, teeth whitening, perio maintenance and probing, to ulcerations, TMD and more, the Dental Pain Eraser is transforming the standard of care in dentistry to one which the patient experience is more comfortable.

“We are honored to have the Dental Pain Eraser recognized as one of the top technologies in dentistry for setting a new standard of care for patients,” states Dr. Cosmo Haralambidis, inventor of the Dental Pain Eraser and practicing orthodontist. “Dental practitioners, including dental hygienists, now have an easy-to-use, effective tool to eliminate the need for needles or local anesthesia in many dental procedures and reduce patient discomfort.”

On a mission to improve the patient experience, Dr. Cosmo spent years of extensive research in neuromodulation to bring the Dental Pain Eraser to life. Through its advanced PulseWave™ technology, the Dental Pain Eraser sends subsensory electric pulses to calm the nerves in the mouth and provide long-lasting pain relief. When the applicator is applied to the tooth or gum, the user feels their pain instantly subside.

Announced in 2021, the Cellerant Best of Class Hygiene Awards program was created by Cellerant Consulting and its founder and CEO Lou Shuman, DMD, CAGS, to honor the standout dental products designed for use during dental hygiene appointments. Chosen by a panel of dental hygiene thought leaders, the awards highlight innovative technologies, materials, and other solutions designed to help provide enhanced clinical outcomes, improved clinician ergonomics, and optimized hygiene treatment.

2023 Cellerant Best of Class Hygiene Award winners will be highlighted at the upcoming RDH Under One Roof conference in Nashville, Tennessee, July 20-22. In addition to this award, the Dental Pain Eraser has been recognized by several industry leading organizations in recent months:

AAO Ortho Innovator Award Winner , March 2023

, March 2023 Best New Hygiene Product, Cuspies Finalist , February 2023

, February 2023 Highly Rated by the Clinicians Report , October 2022



The Dental Pain Eraser helps prevent and relieve a patient’s oral pain in-office and at home from many procedures, including dental treatment (hygiene/periodontics, extractions, surgery, implants, orthodontics) and oral disorders (canker sores, TMJ/TMD, sensitivity). By erasing pain in a safe and non-pharmacological manner, the Dental Pain Eraser reduces opioid Rx use, reduces anxiety, increases case acceptance, improves sleep, and increases cooperation with home care for proper oral hygiene, among other benefits.

The Dental Pain Eraser is cleared by the Food and Drug Administration for use with children and adults. It is available as a professional unit for use by clinicians, and also as a patient take-home version, whereby patients can self-apply as needed, maintaining comfort for their entire dental treatment journey.