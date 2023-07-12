U.S. Soccer Announces New Multi-Year Joint Photography Partnership with Getty Images and International Sports Images

/EIN News/ -- A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

NEW YORK , July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Soccer today announced a new multi-year joint partnership with Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, and International Sports Images (ISI), U.S. Soccer’s long-time photo partner, that will provide U.S. Soccer with expanded best-in-class service and photography excellence in coverage.



“We’re excited to add Getty Images to our existing partnership with ISI and have two of the world’s industry leaders in sports and soccer photography for our digital media needs,” said U.S. Soccer Vice President of Marketing Kay Bradley. “This relationship will further evolve our coverage, content creation and storytelling while providing us with the additional service and global reach of Getty Images’ platforms.”

Under the agreement, Getty Images and ISI will work closely with U.S. Soccer to cover a range of matches, programming and events, including the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams, Youth National Teams and Extended National Teams, all to be distributed exclusively through gettyimages.com.

“Sport imagery lies at the very foundation of Getty Images. For over 25 years, we pride ourselves in being a partner to all stakeholders in the sports industry and work hard to deliver outstanding service in the creation and distribution of world‑class sports content,” said Getty Images Global Head of Content Ken Mainardis. “With an elite roster of specialist and award‑winning sport photographers, Getty Images is thrilled to continue its history of highlighting the iconic moments and achievements of U.S. Soccer athletes to the widest possible audience via our unparalleled distribution platform, especially in the lead up to the Women’s World Cup.”

“Our relationship with U.S. Soccer has spanned over 30 years, capturing the most relevant and recognizable moments in American soccer history," said John Todd, President and CEO of International Sports Images, Inc. "We look forward to continuing our exemplary photography services, in partnership with Getty Images, to promote and highlight the U.S. Soccer Federation, its sponsors, athletes and fans.”

The extended joint partnership will provide U.S. Soccer with the global scale, technology, innovation, and quality of service for which Getty Images and ISI are renown across the industry, while providing U.S. Soccer with ownership of its own photography copyright.

For over 25 years, Getty Images has partnered with many of the most significant sports leagues and governing bodies in the world. Today, Getty Images is the official photographer or photographic partner to over 120 of the world’s leading sport governing bodies, leagues, and clubs, including FIFA, the International Olympic Committee, NBA, Major League Baseball, National Hockey League, UEFA, FA, UFC, NASCAR, Manchester United, and FC Bayern Munich, covering over 50,000 sports events a year.

Since 1992, ISI has been at the forefront of soccer in the United States, serving as team photographer and image manager for the U.S. Soccer Federation and providing comprehensive and in-depth coverage of national team matches, teams, players, and events. ISI’s passion for covering the sport is unparalleled. Its archive holds over half a million soccer images and chronicles the growth of soccer in the United States during the modern era, starting with the 1994 World Cup, the very first MLS game in San Jose, the WUSA, the WPS, and the NWSL. ISI provides the highest quality imagery and service to its clients and partners.

Moving forward, all U.S. Soccer images will be accessible through Getty Images’ platform, eventually including the Federation’s historical catalog. U.S. Soccer will continue to work with ISI on sourcing its photographers as well as leverage Getty Images’ award-winning sports photographers from around the globe.

