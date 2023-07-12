Language Learning Market to be Worth $115.6 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

/EIN News/ -- Redding, California, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Language Learning Market by Age Group (<18 years, 18-20 years, 21-30 years, 31-40 years, >40 years), Language (English, Mandarin, Spanish, French, German), End User (B2C, B2B), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030,’ the global language learning market is projected to reach $115.6 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

Language learning is a process by which learners learn more than one language. Online language learning involves acquiring and improving language skills through digital platforms and resources. Online language learning (OLL) can be web-facilitated, hybrid, or fully virtual classes. It involves accessing language learning materials, interactive exercises, virtual classrooms, and communication tools over the Internet. Students widely adopt online language learning courses to improve communication skills as they move to different countries for better education. OLL platforms offer features such as language proficiency assessments, progress tracking, and interactive communication with tutors or fellow learners.

The growth of this market is attributed to globalization and the growing need for cross-border communication, minimal cost of language learning applications, and increasing adoption of artificial intelligence in e-learning. In addition, increasing preference for multilingual employees by multinational companies and increasing investments in start-ups and small companies teaching language learning are expected to offer significant opportunities for the growth of this market.

However, reluctance to accept English as a primary communication in some countries may hamper the growth of this market. In addition, the lack of trained professionals to teach language is a major challenge to the growth of this market.

The global language learning market is segmented by age group (<18 years, 18-20 years, 21-30 years, 31-40 years, and >40 years), language (English, French, Spanish, Mandarin, German, Italian, Arabic, Japanese, Korean, other languages), end user (B2C (web & mobile apps and live (Offline (Group Learning and 1:1 Tutoring), online (Group Learning and 1:1 Tutoring)), B2B (web & mobile apps and live (Offline (Group Learning and 1:1 Tutoring), online (Group Learning and 1:1 Tutoring)), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at the regional and country levels.

Increasing Adoption of Artificial Intelligence in E-learning

Technological advancements worldwide have made establishing and managing language learning more accessible. New technologies, such as the IoT, cloud computing, mobile internet, and wearable gadgets, have spread language learning products and applications. Recent developments, such as social networking platforms, and voice recognition & computer video cameras, have further expanded the potential of technology to enhance language learning. Due to the benefits of these technologies, the modernization of foreign language learning has been the major focus for many companies, paving the way for language learning platforms. Neural network capabilities were utilized with AI language education platforms to revolutionize education for students, teachers, and the enterprise sector. AI algorithms have the potential to advance E-learning in every field. In the case of language learning, AI personalizes teachings and lessons to each learner, reducing the time, cost, and pressure involved in completing online or app-based courses.

Furthermore, the introduction of wearable technology to learn languages is one of the key trends to gaining traction in corporate online language learning. Wearable technologies, including HoloLens, fitness trackers, smartwatches, and smart glasses, assist users in learning languages in an advanced manner. For instance, Google Glass offers website access and supports over 150 apps, including media, utilities, and language learning. It promotes learner interaction and fluency by facilitating language learning in different set-ups, such as collaborative and individual. Thus, the increasing adoption of Artificial Intelligence in E-learning with advanced technologies is expected to increase the demand for global language learning platforms during the forecast period.

Based on age group, the global language learning market is segmented into <18 years, 18-20 years, 21-30 years, 31-40 years, and >40 years. In 2023, the <18 years segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global language learning market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rising demand for different methods of language learning, including online interactive language games, printed language learning flashcards, printable language alphabet worksheets, and language books and stories, growing online language learning programs for kids, and increasing need for immersive and practical language practice. The segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on language, the global language learning market is segmented into English, French, Spanish, Mandarin, German, Italian, Arabic, Japanese, Korean, and other languages. In 2023, the English segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global language-learning market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing need for language proficiency in various professional and personal contexts, the rising importance of English language proficiency in higher education, the increasing priority for English over other languages, and the implementation of English as a global language.

However, the Mandarin language is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing Chinese economy and trade relations with an increasing number of students learning the Mandarin language worldwide, priority for Mandarin over other languages for the foreign and commonwealth office and business communications.

Based on end user, the global language learning market is segmented into B2C and B2B. In 2023, the B2B segment is expected to account for the largest share of the language learning market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing language training programs in corporate and government sectors; the growing demand for employees to communicate effectively with international clients, partners, and markets; and the increasing need to enhance business communication.

However, the B2C segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing number of online language learning platforms, the growing number of individuals pursuing language learning for personality development, and the rising demand for language certification and exams.

Based on geography, the global language learning market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large share of this market is attributed to the increasing technological advancements and internet penetration, the growing cross-cultural communication and globalization, and the growing e-learning market. The market is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The major players in this market are Berlitz Corporation (U.S.), Rosetta Stone, Inc. (U.S.), Memrise Inc. (U.K.), Inlingua International Ltd. (France), Sanako Corporation (Finland), Duolingo Inc. (U.S.), Babble GmbH (Germany), Busuu Limited (U.K.), Transparent Language, Inc. (U.S.), Open Education LLC (U.S.), Linguistica 360, Inc. (U.S.), Mondly (Romania), FluentU (A part of Enux Education Limited), Mango Languages (U.S.), Cambridge University Press (U.K.), New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (China), Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (U.S.), McGraw-Hill Education, Inc. (U.S.), and ELSA Corp. (U.S.).

